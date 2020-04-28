Chrissy Teigen Compared Courtney Stodden To Nazis, Nine Years Later She Fights Back

Courtney Stodden shared an old tweet from 2011 where Chrissy Teigen is comparing a then 16-year old Courtney to nazis.



Courtney wrote: “In 2011 I was 16. @chrissyteigen started harassing me.

Chrissy, using your platform to spread hate // and to compare a teenager to nazis is so disheartening to everyone who suffered from any kind of abuse. Chrissy, there are so many souls abused and in abusive situations right now and they aren’t even fully aware. Learn from your mistakes please”.

In 2018, Stodden shared her own #MeToo experience on The Tomorrow Show, revealing she was sexually abused twice when she was 19. It happened while on a break with then-husband 59-year old Doug Hutchison whom she married when she was only 16 years old.