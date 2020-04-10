Why Costa Rica Should Be At The Top Of Your Travel Bucket List in 2020

Right now, the thought of a vacation is probably the last thing on your mind. Stuck inside, you’d rather not think about all the beautiful and interesting places you could be visiting.

But being cooped up inside is the perfect time to plan your next stellar holiday for when we’re all allowed outside again. Our recommendation? Costa Rica.

Yes, this tiny Latin American country is the perfect post-lockdown destination you need to visit — Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas certainly agree! — and it absolutely deserves to be at the top of your travel bucket list. Read on to find out why.

Costa Rica embraces the eco-friendly vibe

Even in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, climate change remains one of the biggest issues facing the planet today. As temperatures rise across the world, it’s never been more important for every country to do their bit to help combat global warming.

Costa Rica is no exception to this. In fact, this small Latin American country is leading the way in terms of environmentalism. It’s a world leader in terms of eco-friendly initiatives and green promises to reduce its impact on the planet.

In 2016, Costa Rica ran on 100% renewable energy for 100 days in a row. While that’s already staggeringly impressive, the year before, it ran for a whopping 299 days without using any fossil fuels at all.

Further to this, over 25% of the country is officially protected by law. It is classed as either a national park or a wildlife reserve, meaning that Costa Rica is abundant with wildlife, flora, and fauna. Over 500,000 different species of animals reside in the country — that’s 4% of all wildlife on this planet!

Beyond this, Costa Rica also has a range of dedicated green tourism programs to enjoy too. Options range from guided nature hikes to snorkeling, with each one finely-tuned to ensure it has the smallest carbon footprint possible.

You can even stay in your very own eco-lodge! Anywhere has a great selection of the best accommodation in Costa Rica, so you’re sure to find that perfect eco-oasis to get away from it all.

A dazzling array of beautiful, glittering beaches

For many globetrotting travelers, what they really want from a great holiday is a long, sandy beach. There’s nothing quite like taking a long walk on a stretch of gleaming white sand, feeling it between your toes as you watch the sunset to the sound of the sea lapping its shores.

Costa Rica doesn’t deliver on its promise of beaches — it goes above and beyond. Situated on the Caribbean and Pacific oceans, the country boasts some of the world’s most beautiful beaches.

Take Playa Hermosa, for instance. Tucked away between florid rainforests and the deep blue waters of Bahía Hermosa, this is the perfect place for a midnight walk or morning swim. The crystal-clear waters give you a perfect view of the many interesting aquatic creatures that call it home, and it’s blissfully quiet too.

Want something a little more exciting? Head to Playa Tamarindo for a spot of surfing — it’s one of the best spots in Costa Rica for watersports, so the adrenaline junkies amongst you should absolutely put this at the top of your to-do list.

Costa Rica is the epitome of laidback bliss

If you want to get away from it all, Costa Rica is the perfect place for it. For a culture that truly embraces the laidback, blissful vibe, you need look no further.

It’s always tricky making a general statement about an entire country, but the people of Costa Rica are, on the whole, super laidback and friendly. Like so many other Latin cultures, Costa Ricans love a good party.

The Costa Rican calendar is full of different festivals, parties, celebrations, and so on. From the wild energy of the Fiesta of the Diablitos to the sheer joy and exuberance of the Fiesta Santa Cruz, there is always an opportunity for good food, great music and, of course, plenty of energetic dancing.

If you needed more evidence of Costa Rica’s laidback vibes, it’s worth noting that its people often use the phrase “pura vida” to bid each other goodbye. In English? Literally, “pure life”. It’s a fine example of how Costa Rica builds bliss, simplicity, and good vibes into its culture.

A fantastic array of tantalizing dishes to try

One of the best things about traveling the world is the chance to try new, exciting, and delicious foods. Thankfully, the gourmets and gourmands out there reading this can rest easy in the knowledge that Costa Rica has a staggering variety of rich, vibrant dishes for you to try.

Costa Rican food is known for its combination of fresh vegetables, nourishing beans, and lively spices. Above all, it is simple — yet delicious.

The country’s national dish is gallo pinto. A simple combination of rice and beans, it’s basic but wholesome, and has a long and vibrant history throughout Latin America. There are three different variations for you to try — Valle Central, Caribbean Coast, and Guanacaste — so be sure to sample each before you leave.

But you should also be sure to try the casado. Consisting of black beans, rice, plantains, and vegetables on a tortilla (meat side optional), it’s a flavorsome blend that is perfect enjoyed on the beach watching the sun slowly set.

Want something a little more decadent? You have to try tres leches. Literally translated as “three milks”, the dish uses three different types of milk — condensed, whole, and evaporated — to make a rich, moist cake that is simply exquisite. Usually served with a thick layer of whipped cream and a light dusting of crushed nuts, tres leches will be your new favorite dessert — guaranteed.

No matter what kind of foodie you are, you’ll be sure to find the dish to suit your tastebuds in Costa Rica.

Don’t let the lockdown get you down. Make the most of your time inside and spend it planning the holiday of a lifetime to Costa Rica. Between beautiful beaches, delicious food, and a laidback eco-friendly vibe, it’s the perfect destination to raise your spirits.