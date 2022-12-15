Cost Of Living In Saint Kitts And Nevis: What You Need To Know

Have you ever heard of the island nation of St. Kitts & Nevis? If you haven’t, maybe it’s time you started learning about it! St. Kitts & Nevis are two beautiful volcanic islands in the Eastern Caribbean Sea. Both are part of the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis and both are under British sovereignty. The islands are connected by a bridge across Basseterre Bay and thus form a single administrative district, governed as a county called Saint Kitts and Nevis.

St. Kitts and Nevis offer a variety of activities to visitors, from sailing to snorkeling to hiking to biking to water sports, so whatever you choose, you’ll enjoy it. There are also plenty of things to do on the islands itself, such as exploring the forests or visiting the beaches. There’s plenty to discover about this Caribbean paradise.

St. Kitts and Nevis is a twin-island republic country straddling both sides of the eastern coast of the larger island of Saint Christopher (Saint Kitts). The total area of land is only 3,400km². This means St. Kitts has one of the smallest population densities in the Western Hemisphere. Despite its size, the country contains over 140 communities, and even though they share the same capital city of Basseterre, they speak two languages: English and French Creole.

With so much to explore, don’t forget to make a trip to St. Kitts and Nevis. But you know what else you have to think about? Moving to this little place on planet Earth. Do you know why? Because even though the cost of living is not very cheap, the way of life is adventurous. What do you need to get citizenship? To find out what documents you need to become a permanent citizen of this wonderful destination, all you have to do is refer to the following link https://imperiallegal.com/media/articles/benefits-st-kitts-nevis-citizenship.

What will cost you to live in this amazing place?

The average cost of living per person

For a single average citizen on St. Kitts, the cost of living in the country is $1150 per month. That’s equal to $13,600 per year. In comparison, the median household income for the entire nation was $9,735 per year. That means the typical family in St. Kitts spends less than 50% of their annual income on food and housing expenses.

Average weekly wage

In Saint Kitts and Nevis, the average weekly wage is $200 per week. While the cost of living is lower compared to other Caribbean Islands, the country’s economy is still relatively unstable due to its dependence on tourism.

Monthly rent

Rent prices start at around $350 per month. A 1-bedroom apartment costs approximately $600 while 2 bedrooms are priced at around $700. Rent prices rise depending on location. Renting a home in the country is much cheaper than renting anywhere else in the world. But many residents complain that rents have been rising faster than wages over the past several years.

A three-bedroom apartment in Basseterre, the capital city, can rent for between $800 and $1500, depending on size and neighborhood. Asking for a room in a private house instead of a hotel will save you money. However, houses are smaller than apartments, making it harder to find space for guests.

Electricity rates

The basic electricity rate in St. Kitts and Nevis is $0.30 per kWh. On top of that, there’s a tax of 12% added to each bill. Different rates are depending on where you live on the island and which cable provider you’re using – we have heard of some being $0.45 per kWh.

Food

Food prices are higher than what we are accustomed to at home. You should expect to pay anywhere between $50 to $150 per meal. Restaurants have a fixed price system that includes tax and service charges. Meals may range from $25 to $30, however, if you’re looking for a good food experience, I’d recommend visiting the local restaurants located along the waterfront area where you’ll find many options ranging from $15 to $20.

Food costs make up nearly half of the average household budget, and the prices for the basics are among the highest in the world. Chicken and rice are both relatively cheap at around $4 each, beef is around $8, milk is sold for around $4, vegetables are priced at around $4 each and bread is around $2.50. But these foods don’t always translate into quality meals for people on less than minimum wage. Many families have trouble affording enough food, forcing them to spend money on basic commodities they could instead use for sustenance. Groceries can get expensive, only if you eat out often. The cost of food per week varies widely depending on where you are in the country.

Transportation

A taxi ride costs approximately $4, regardless of how long the trip takes. Taxis are reliable, but they do not offer a meter. If you want to use taxis frequently, it is best to agree upon a fare before getting into the car. Transportation in St. Kitts and Nevis isn’t expensive, but it does take time. Public transportation is affordable, although it can get crowded during rush hour. Taxis in the country are often pricey due to high demand and poor government regulation. Car ownership costs remain relatively low, though gas prices tend to be higher than other neighboring islands.

Are you looking to move abroad? If yes, then why not consider moving to St. Kitts & Nevis? This island nation is offering beautiful weather, natural beauty, and unique culture. The average cost of living for ex-pats in St. Kitts & Nevis is very low compared to other locations around the world. This means that you can enjoy a comfortable lifestyle without spending much on bills.

The country has a tropical climate with temperatures ranging between 26°C and 32°C throughout the year. The majority of homes are built using local materials such as coral stone or brick. In addition, electricity rates are affordable and utilities are extremely reliable. As such, you don’t need to worry about the costs involved. If you think that this heavenly place is the right one for you, don’t waste more time, go to the link above and see what it takes to get citizenship.