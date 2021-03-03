Cosmetic Dentistry Procedures and Cost in 2021

If you are someone who is looking for the best way to get that beautiful smile, you surely need a cosmetic dentist. There are different procedures that are available for patients and their specific needs. If you will be meeting with a cosmetic dentist, you will be given a list of options you can choose from. The dental procedure you need will surely be presented to you.

What is Cosmetic Dentistry?

Cosmetic dentistry is that specific field that aims to provide a better smile. The cosmetic dentist focuses on treating different issues such as chipped, misshapen, discolored, and broken teeth. They also provide modern treatments for those who have problems related to gaps between their teeth. The improvement of the appearance of your smile is the major focus of cosmetic dentistry. Treatment plans are provided for different patients and different cases.

Procedures Included in Cosmetic Dentistry:

Here are the different treatment plans or procedures that you can expect from cosmetic dentistry:

Tooth Bleaching

One of the most common treatments that people want to try is tooth bleaching. This is the quickest and the simplest way on how you can change the appearance of your smile. Tooth whitening or bleaching is for people whose teeth need a little bit of brightening. This is something that a dentist can provide you with utmost care and perfection. This is why even with the availability of bleaching products over the counter, you are recommended to get the service from a cosmetic dentist.

Enamel Bonding

This is a procedure that is recommended for people who are experiencing problems related to chipped or stained teeth. With this procedure, the dentist is using a moldable material. It will be shaped and will also be used as dental fillings to create the beautiful shape you need. One of the things that you need to know about enamel bonding is that it may not last for as long as a dental veneer does.

Dental Veneers

When you speak about dental veneers, it is something that people love because of their durability. Dental veneers are made of tooth-colored porcelain or resin, which are custom-made. It is used as a covering to the front surface of your teeth. In this procedure, a half-millimeter of enamel will be removed from the surface of the tooth/ After that, these shells will then be cemented in the front teeth. Due to the great effect of dental veneers, it is a bit costly as compared to the other procedures.

Enamel Abrasion

This is a procedure used in removing and dealing with the problem of discoloration. With this treatment, a micro-abrasion machine is going to be used in removing the surface stains. This is the treatment you would want to have if you are facing problems related to tobacco, soda, wine, and coffee staining. It must be noted, however, that enamel abrasion is only for external stains.

Invisalign Braces

If you are an adult and you are looking for another treatment aside from the traditional braces, Invisalign braces are for you. In comparison to braces, it is seamless. You do not have to feel embarrassed when smiling. This is not only for aesthetic purposes. Invisalign braces are used to correct misaligned teeth.

The Cost of Cosmetic Dentistry

Another thing that you need to know before you get the treatment you need is the cost. The amount needed for every procedure also differs. Here is an estimate for your guidance:

Tooth Bonding cost

In this procedure, there are different things that one must expect. First, the dentist will be using a tooth-colored resin material. Aside from that, ultraviolet or laser light is going to be used to bond the material. Other things that the dentist is expected to do is to trim, shape and polish the resin. With all the process and the materials needed, you can expect that every tooth would cost $150 to $400.

Dental Crowns cost

In this procedure, the dentist has to consider a thorough check on the tooth. This way, the restoration will be done perfectly. The dental crowns or caps are going to be used in this restoration process. The usual materials used for dental crowns are metal, porcelain, resin or porcelain that is fused with metal. You can expect that the cost of each cap is $1,500 to $2000.

All on four cost

This is an option for those who cannot get a conventional dental implant. This is a procedure that will require the placement of titanium implants that will be used as anchors for a permanent denture. In the procedure, you will need an anesthesiologist. With that and the surgical component, you can expect that the cost is between $30k to $40k for every arch.

Invisalign cost

The material used for this is a custom-made clear plastic aligner. This is why it is unnoticeable. You need to expect that they are more expensive as compared to the regular braces. This is also why you should expect that the cost will be between $3,500 to $8,000. The required material for your specific braces also adds up to the cost.

Full Mouth Reconstruction cost

People who have experienced periodontal disease may need a full mouth reconstruction. This is also another option for people who’ve experienced accidents and those who have sustained injuries in the mouth. Other issues that may need this are multiple dental and oral issues. For the procedure, there is a need to get the help of some dental and oral specialists. This is why it can be very expensive. You can expect it to start and can be more than $45,000.

Bottom line

The procedure and the treatment plans provided by dentists are considered investments. It may cost you a bit of your savings but you can be sure that you will get the best result. This is also the reason why people would often look for any of the options for their teeth. It is something that you will certainly appreciate.