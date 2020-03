“I am asymptomatic and I have to eat too, so if I got it y’all are gonna get it too… F*** off” the man said in a video claiming he tested positive for CoViD-19, shopping around in Walmart in Concord, CT. Before going to Walmart he said he went to a local diner, and later he plans to visit some more stores in search of supplies. The man also said that he is trying to practice social distancing.

Here is a full video of an unidentified man.