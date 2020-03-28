Paramedic Gets A Round Of Applause As She Heads Out To Another Night Shift

Image source: reddit

Nurses and paramedics around the world are working around the clock trying to save as many people as possible from the killer coronavirus.

Image source: reddit
Image source: reddit

They are on the front lines for us, working in almost impossible conditions and oftentimes lacking basic equipment and gear, like uniforms. Nurses and paramedics were the first ones to respond, and they will be the last ones to go home. So, let’s make it a little bit easier, and stay home, that is the least we can do.

A paramedics neighbors give her a round of applause as she heads off for another nighttime shift from MadeMeSmile

