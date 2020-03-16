Is 5G Network To Blame For Coronavirus Pandemic?

Corona pandemic got its fair share of accompanying conspiracy theories as the Internet community is scrambling to explain the sudden impact of the COVID-29 disease and its spread. One specific theory arises from the idea that the coronavirus pandemic is actually a cover-up for the negative symptoms of the 5G wireless networks.

Keri Hilson is the latest celebrity to join 5G truthers.

People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation. 5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!! pic.twitter.com/wzLH8cXStZ — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020

As expected, Twitter critics had a field day.

I saw Keri Hilson fine ass trending and thought something happened to her. Turns out she just stupid. pic.twitter.com/k4OfchUtgT — hello.exe (@ThatCADguy) March 16, 2020

Keri Hilson really got on this bird app talmbout a conspiracy that the corona virus 🦠 originated from 5G wireless networks???? pic.twitter.com/1ODDje3rZq — 🥀 (@Hidden___Shadow) March 16, 2020

Is Keri Hilson hacked, or is Keri Hilson really on here saying 5G wireless caused the corona pandemic? — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) March 16, 2020

One of the theories concerns Bil Gates creating a coronavirus to control the world and making a vaccine for it. One of the comments was: “Strange coincidence that the Bill Gates Foundation hosted a Coronavirus pandemic event two months before the virus was discovered in Wuhan and today Bill Gates stepped down from the board of Microsoft to focus on philanthropy”. This statement probably refers to a patent application of “The Pirbright Institute” regarding different type of coronavirus, which receives funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Do you Know the Corona virus is not a fuckin virus it’s 5G that’s actually killing people and not a “virus”… they are… Публикувахте от Ben Mackie в Вторник, 10 март 2020 г.

Mackie says that China was the first place to have over 100,000 5G towers and people in Wuhan were the first to contract the new coronavirus. The truth is that China has over 100,000 5G towers. As of April 2019, China had reported 1.9 million transmitter sites. However, there is no evidence that 5G is harmful to humans.

5G waves are non-ionizing, meaning they don’t damage the DNA inside cells, as X-rays, gamma rays and UV rays are able to do, although they do work on slightly higher frequencies than previous networks.

Non-Ionizing Radiation guidelines which can cause negative health effects to go up to 300GHz, whereas the maximum for 5G will probably only be in the tens of GHz.