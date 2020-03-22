Couple Who Emptied Meat Section In Panic Buying Are Now Receiving Death Threats

A Canadian couple who bought two carts of meat in a buying frenzy over coronavirus and emptied Save-On-Foods meat section last weekend is now saying they are afraid for their lives. Community backlash was overwhelming, and the man’s own mother is ashamed of him.

They say that they are now receiving death threats and are not answering their phone.

“If me and my girlfriend had done this two months ago nobody would say a bloody word. We’re getting crucified for buying two carts of meat. We might have gone overboard, but we didn’t push people or laugh at anyone”, the man said.