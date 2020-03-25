Little Girl’s Birthday Party Was Canceled But Her Friends Still Showed Up!

Chloe’s 8th birthday party was canceled due to the social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak. That didn’t stop her friends to show up at her doorstep and show her how much they love her.
View this post on Instagram
TSR Staff: Thembi! @ThembiTV_ _____________________________________ Chloe’s 8th birthday party was cancelled due to social distancing to avoid contracting / spreading of the coronavirus. _____________________________________ Although her friends couldn't party and participate in any birthday activities due to the cancellation, they still showed up and showed up for their girl the best way they could. _____________________________________ Parked in their parents' cars, or standing by their front doors, you can see Chloe's squad hyping her from a distance. Although they made sure they were a good amount of feet away from one another, the love and spirit shown definitely makes it feel as though they were closer. _____________________________________ "An amazing example of how this current situation is bringing out the best in us!" Chloe's uncle said. "Social distancing and home quarantines may hold back/halt certain things, but the goodness of people is alive and thriving!" _____________________________________ Happy birthday Chloe!! 🎥: @aaroncotteral
Standing next to their parent’s cars or waving from their front yards, they made sure to keep the distance but at the same time to make Chloe feel their love and spirit.
“An amazing example of how this current situation is bringing out the best in us!” Chloe’s uncle said. “Social distancing and home quarantines may hold back/halt certain things, but the goodness of people is alive and thriving!”