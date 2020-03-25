Little Girl’s Birthday Party Was Canceled But Her Friends Still Showed Up!

Chloe’s 8th birthday party was canceled due to the social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak. That didn’t stop her friends to show up at her doorstep and show her how much they love her.

Standing next to their parent’s cars or waving from their front yards, they made sure to keep the distance but at the same time to make Chloe feel their love and spirit.

“An amazing example of how this current situation is bringing out the best in us!” Chloe’s uncle said. “Social distancing and home quarantines may hold back/halt certain things, but the goodness of people is alive and thriving!”