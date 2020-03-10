Parents In Shelby County Schools, TN Are Taking Corona Virus Protection To The Extreme

FOX13 – An employee that worked at Treadwell Elementary School and Treadwell Middle School in Memphis, TN, was in contact with someone that tested positive for the coronavirus. An official said the employee has been placed on a 14-day quarantine and has not displayed any symptoms of the illness.

Meanwhile, parents are taking extreme measures.

In a press conference, Shelby County School superintendent Joris Ray said that: “It’s critical that we fight fear with knowledge”. About 100 people were contacted who were in close proximity to the person infected with COVID-19 and 70 of them were put under house quarantine in case they become ill.

Other parts of the world, like China, found other ways to protect themselves.