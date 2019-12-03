Cool Gifts for Musicians to Give This Year

Having immense love for music and getting into it most of the time is one thing. But, if someone you love remains to be insanely driven by music it makes festivals and their birthdays a little tricky.

People often assume that it is the thought that would simply count. However, the person who has received the gift won’t simply know about the value of anything given to them, or they would simply not like it at all. They would lump it with other useless trinkets.

The best of gifting would be to still provide something that would be beneficial for the person, not to purchase anything of your personal preference. So we’ve got a few unique ideas for gifts that would simply strike happiness on your musician’s face.

1.Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S2 MK3

The famous Traktor Kontrol S2 MK3 from Native instruments remains to be an ideal music gift set for people who have just stepped in DJ, music production and mixing career. The versatile portable USB DJ controller features sooth and hard-wearing jog wheels usable in two different modes – Beat grid adjust and Jog mode.

Best of all these, you also get Traktor Pro 3 that helps you to create, mix and loop music right away. The Traktor Pro 3 offers seamless browsing with a simple to use layout and with all these features it makes an absolutely lovely gift for producers in making.

2. AKG K52 Studio Headphones

The K52 Studio Headphones available from AKG K52 are among the favorite mixing and monitoring headphones that you see today in the market, that have been voiced for providing an accurate representation of things that you’ve played while recording.

Whereas producers typically advise against mixing any type of music on your headphones, these have been designed with 40mm drivers that are helpful for delivering high sensitivity sounds to get a powerful output, with an extended frequency response that lets you hear everything that you want to.

Musicians get a comfortable and uninterrupted sound experience letting them listen, mix and record music seamlessly. This is among the best gifts that you can have for your special musician

3. Gator GC-Violin Deluxe Molded Violin Case

This is among the top gifts for violin players as it can easily offer protection for full-size violin from damage. This comes with form-fitted interiors with plush deep lining for providing soft cushioning around instruments along with Deluxe ABS exterior in addition to heavy-duty aluminum valance to get rugged protection from outside as well.

If the violin player prefers using shoulder straps over the handle, they can simply attach these to two inbuilt D-rings. The case has been packed with protection, yet it can still get a room for fitting in a spare bow, rosin with other accessories.

4. Sheet Music Splendor

How about surprising your music head with a brand new book for music? You can have sheet music that your violinist would surely love to swindle around. The range is composed of classical to rock, famous movie songs and a lot more. A lot of sheet music books are available for top gifts for violin players with CDs to listen to and to play along.

This features a lot of techniques for improvement of skills and learning new styles with even improvisation, all violinists appreciate thoughtful books from the favorite melodies. If you are interested to see more great gifts for violin players you can visit the musicnotegifts.net website.

5. Yamaha Pacifica 012 Guitar Starter Pack, with Amp and Accessories

The Pacifica 012 Guitar Starter Pack from Yamaha is a great way to get a kick start for all budding rock artists, or this can simply be great for introducing your loved ones to the guitar world.

The Yamaha Pacifica has been a highly respected beginner pack for guitarists of different levels as this can be played in a simple and comfortable manner. The small price would make it a fine addition for beginners while the versatile pickup selection would also make it a fine workhorse for different genre players.

6. Blackstar Fly 3 Mini Amp

The Fly 3 Mini Amp from Blackstar is a great portable option for amplifiers with massive sound-producing capabilities and works well for all kinds of guitarists on the go – especially for people looking for better sounding tones. The kit also comes with a travel amplifier that acts well similar to MP3 players for playback of favorite tracks through AUX input.

The battery-powered amplifier is a packet with iconic Blackstar amplifier sounds, tape delay, line out and silent practice to record directly to the computer. A fine gifting option and gifts meant for musicians.

Whether your loved one is a violin player, a music producer, a guitar or a keyboard enthusiast or just someone who enjoys music too much, all these gifts would leave them mesmerized on the special occasion and you would just love to see them overwhelmed with joy.