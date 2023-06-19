How to Convert PDF to Excel Spreadsheet Online & Offline?

The PDF is one of the most popular file formats, while Excel is the most widely used spreadsheet tool. Unfortunately, these two file types don’t always play well together. Unless you have a dedicated converter, it can be difficult to extract data from a PDF document and transfer it to an Excel spreadsheet. Thankfully, online PDF converter can convert PDF to Excel spreadsheet in just a few clicks. You’ll be able to edit, analyze and manage data in the way you like.

Convert PDF to Excel Online

If you need to convert PDF table data into Excel, you can do it yourself using a free online converter tool. All you need is a computer and the PDF file. Once you’ve uploaded the file, the conversion process will begin. Then you can download the resulting file. This is one of the best ways to convert PDF files to Excel without losing information. This method also works well for converting large files.

Fortunately, there are several online tools available that can help you convert PDF documents to Excel spreadsheets. Some of them are free and others are paid. Some of them can even offer Optical Character Recognition (OCR) functionality.

ONEPDF

One of best online PDF to Excel converters is ONEPDF, which provides useful PDF tools such as converting Excel XLS/XLSX to PDF document, reading, rotating and watermarking PDF. This free, web-based converter allows you to convert PDF documents into Excel spreadsheets without installing any software. It’s fast and easy to use, and it can even support large PDF documents.

ONEPDF supports any operating system including Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS and Android. With an advanced OCR feature, this program can translate any type of text in a PDF document into an editable Excel spreadsheet. Simply upload a file and get your new Excel file. All of your data, image and content will be identical to your original documents.

Aside from PDF to Excel conversion, this tool can also work with other file formats, such as jpg and png. It can also be used to rotate, add, delete or rearrange PDF pages. If you want to streamline workflow, ONEPDF can be your perfect choice.

SmallPDF

Smallpdf is an online PDF converter that can be used to convert PDF documents into a variety of other formats. It is free to use, and it works on most platforms. It also supports batch conversion. Its user interface is straightforward and easy to navigate, making it a great option for beginners. It also allows you to choose the number of pages to be processed at once, which can save you time and space.

This tool will scan the PDF file and extract the text, which can then be converted into an Excel spreadsheet. It offers great results and is especially useful for converting complex PDF documents. The only drawback is that some numbers may be exported as text, which can be difficult to read and analyze.

Change PDF to Excel Offline

Alternatively, you can use a desktop application to do the same thing. It does not require internet connection and can work seamlessly on Windows and Mac. You’ll be able to convert PDF to Excel offline, with more accurate result.

Adobe Acrobat

Adobe Acrobat is one of the most popular PDF tools on the market, allowing users to view, edit, and print PDF documents. It also has a number of features that allow users to convert PDF files into other formats. This is particularly helpful when converting PDF files that contain tables or other types of data that can be edited using a spreadsheet program.

In addition to converting PDF files, Adobe Acrobat allows users to create and modify PDF forms. It can also convert image files to PDF and vice versa. Adobe Acrobat is available as a free and premium version, with the latter including a wide variety of features such as editing, scanning, and digital signing. It can even help users to manage their documents in a more organized manner.

Xodo

Xodo is an all-in-one PDF tool that lets you read, convert and sign documents on desktop. Using Xodo to convert PDF to Excel is simple and easy, and the format of your original file will be preserved. This will ensure that your data remains readable and that no unnecessary spaces are added in the new file. This conversion tool can also extract tables from PDF documents and separate them into individual worksheets. This can be a great solution for those who need to analyze complex tables or use them in spreadsheets.

The software also allows you to sign PDF documents with a single tap of your finger or stylus. It will instantly send a signed copy to anyone who needs it. It’s a great way to take the stress out of filling in forms and save time.

Ease Data Analysis with PDF to Excel Converter

One of the main benefits of using a PDF to Excel converter is the ability to extract data from PDF tables with ease. Complex tables can be accurately retrieved from PDF files and modified to fit the desired row and column structure. This makes working with data in Excel simpler because it enables effective data analysis and manipulation.

A PDF to Excel converter can also reduce the time and effort required for manual data entry activities. When working with huge amounts of data, manually converting data from PDF files to Excel spreadsheets can be tedious and time-consuming. Automating the process with a PDF to Excel converter lowers the possibility of errors and boosts overall effectiveness. For businesses that constantly process big amounts of data, this is extremely helpful.

Conclusion

If you want to change PDF to XLS, simply copy the information from the PDF into a spreadsheet. This works well for small amounts of data, but isn’t practical for large or complex PDFs. It’s best to use a PDF to Excel converter online or offline. It can turn PDF document into Excel spreadsheet without losing formatting. Just upload a file to get started!