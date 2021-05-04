Content Strategy for Law Firms

Perhaps you’re wondering, “What does content marketing strategy have to do with lawyers and law firms?” Just like all other disciplines, top law firms across the country are implementing a well-thought-out content strategy to build their brands, attract and retain new clients, and ultimately improve their revenue generation.

A recent survey regarding content and digital marketing for law firms revealed that the number of law firm websites has increased by at least 4 times in the past half a decade. With the increasing number of law firms implementing content marketing strategy, it is imperative that you create excellent content that your current and prospective client will prefer to read over your competitors’.

If you're entirely new to law firm SEO and content marketing, here are essential aspects of content strategy you should know.

Know your target audience

Identify your typical client, whether current or desired and customize your content to fit their needs. This is arguably the essential step when it comes to creating an effective content strategy. If you skip this step, your entire content marketing strategy is doomed long before it starts. Understanding your ideal customer could help you create the right message that could address their pain points. To define your target audience, you must focus on the following areas.

Current client base: Define the demographics of your current customer base and why they choose your brand. It is likely that other consumers belonging to a similar demographic group will gravitate towards your brand for similar reasons.

Your competition: Find out who are your direct competitors and the specific audience they target. Who are their current customers? Find out what they are doing to successfully reach out to their ideal client base and identify specific market niches that they may be overlooking. These overlooked areas could be your opportunity to outshine your competitors.

Define the desired customer base: Think about how your ideal new lead should look like. Then create a profile of your ideal customer that considers various demographics such as gender, age, income level, location, marital status, education level, and occupation. It is also possible to define other traits, including lifestyle, personality, core values, and interests or hobbies.

Set realistic goals

Now that you have established your target audience, the next step involves creating realistic goals. Content strategy goals can help you develop a reliable content delivery action plan, keep your content marketing progress aligned with your goals, and measure the success of your content marketing strategy at the end of a given period.

Additionally, setting goals for your law firm’s content marketing strategy is a unique process that will depend on your law firm and its target market. The specific goals you set should include elements of measurability, achievability, and other aspects of great goals. That means you must also set important key performance indicators. Some of these KPIs including traffic, newsletters sign-ups, landing page conversion rates, rankings for specific keywords, and more.

Implement your content strategy effectively

It’s time to act. The specific type of content you choose to put out must be crystal clear, thanks to your in-depth understanding of the target audience, firm content marketing goals, and the KPIs you established during the planning phase of your strategy. Here are key issues you must keep in mind when implementing a content strategy.

Choose the right content type and platform: Suppose your ideal target consumer is a 40-something, married, and commercial truck driver from Toronto, and you’re trying to create a series of relevant articles to improve your organic search traffic. In this case, you are not going to advertise your articles on TikTok. You already know what kind of consumers spend the year time on TikTok and the type of content they prefer.

Track the performance of your content: Whether you have hired a videographer, creating articles on your own, or have a team of SEO professionals working on your website, it is essential to track your content marketing activities. You can keep a database of every piece of content you publish. This will make it easier for you to analyze the overall performance of your content marketing strategy over a given period.

Analysis and insights

Many law firms overlook this step, but it is crucial to any law firm’s content marketing strategy. After creating and implementing a content marketing strategy for your law firm’s website, it is essential that you begin collecting critical data sets that could offer important insights into your progress. For example, you can collect data about the traffic flowing into your website. How many new visitors does your website get? What specific pages do they spend much of their time on? What specific search terms are they using? And more.

Depending on the goals and key performance indicators that you set at the beginning of your content strategy, analyzing your website data could give you essential insights about how your content strategy is performing and the things you can do to improve it. For example, if you realize that you have a high bounce rate, there are various data sets that could help understand the primary cause of the high bounce rate and address it.

Similarly, it is possible that you are getting a lot of traffic and clicks, but the conversion rates are close to zero. Various KPIs and effective data interpretation could help you understand the reason behind low conversions. This way, you will be in a better position to take the right measures to address such issues. This is the power of continuous tracking and improvement.

Wrap up

The advent of the internet and the ever-changing consumer profile has altered how people search for lawyers or law-related content. Today, most people desire to connect with highly experienced, professional lawyers in the comfort of their homes. That means they use the internet to find law-related information and services. This is the main reason you pay attention to your law firm’s online visibility and content strategy.