What Does Construction Management Software Do – 2022 Guide

The difficulties faced by companies around the world that deal with big, complicated, and delicate projects know no bounds. Regardless of the size of the construction company, these problems are more or less the same. Although construction is a crucial component of the global economy, projects are mostly being managed in an outdated way, thus wasting a lot of time and money.

So, engineers have been searching for a way to modernize day-to-day operations in this important sector and to solve problems that inevitably cause difficulties in project communication, delays, and budget breaches. The solution came with management software that is so easy to use that anyone can handle it in minutes.

There is no reason anymore, to work in an outdated and inappropriate way with processes such as, recording what is seen on paper drawings, storing project documentation in various files and binders, insecure communication via smartphones, or listing deficiencies in spreadsheets. All of the above contributes greatly to the confusion, which is especially painful when years after the construction is completed, one has to remember what someone did or didn’t do.

So, here is a detailed explanation of all the things software used for managing construction projects do, making the process easier.

Handles communication within all the parties involved in a project

Only people who have worked on these kinds of projects are aware of how many people they involve. Rarely does only one type of expert work on a construction project. As a rule, the project involves engineers, structural engineers, insulation experts, and architects. Usage of software from the very beginning of the project enables the communication between different experts at an early stage of planning, which is usually difficult without it.

Developing the idea of a construction venture is a process that encompasses and integrates different aspects of construction. From the analysis of the soil through the first conceptual designs to the preparation of the construction and construction project on the basis of which the construction permit is obtained.

As the planning phase progresses, a growing number of different experts are gradually participating, such as experts in the technical equipment of the building, experts in load-bearing structures, or experts in heating, air conditioning, and electrical engineering. The participation of various experts is needed to ensure the construction of a facility that is flawless and built in accordance with regulations. Mistakes in the initial phase can have serious consequences. If during the planning phase something goes wrong, not only do costs increase but in the worst case, lives can be endangered.

A significant challenge for all participants is the fact that at an early stage of planning it is necessary to connect all the components of the conceptual design (statics, architecture, acoustics, etc.) through good communication, but this is a problem easily solvable by good software. Visit here to see which type of software experts suggest.

Cutting down on papers

With the modern mode of work, the software saves an average of 7 working hours per week. This is confirmed by numerous experts from the industry that have decided to use it.

Instead of a bundle of blueprints, cameras, dictaphones, and other props, today you go to the construction site only with a mobile phone. Users chose it precisely because they wanted to switch from paper to software. Everything that is found on the construction site is neatly and quickly recorded in the so-called tickets.

Tickets are a reviewed set of information about a specific shortcoming, they are precisely placed on digital construction plans and contain all relevant information about what was seen, about the jurisdiction, about the status of the job, and so on. In this way, it is known exactly where the sore points of the project are and who will solve them, and information about what has been seen and made is at the fingertips of everyone concerned, anytime, anywhere.

Moreover, the one who is managing the whole process can go back and review all documentation whenever he needs, just to make sure everything has been done according to the plan, and regulations.

Aside from saving time, and we’ve mentioned how much on a weekly basis, it saves quite a lot of nerves as well. It works both on laptops and desktop computers, as well as on devices such as mobile phones and similar gadgets.

What are the consequences of not using good software?

Let us illustrate with an example. Consider the following scenario: An architect, an expert in heating, air conditioning, and sanitation, a structural engineer and an environmentalist are working on a new project. The structural engineer informs the architect that his design does not fit into the design of the structural engineer and that it must be adjusted. A chain reaction begins, to which, in addition to the architect, experts in heating, air conditioning, sanitary facilities, and landscaping must also react. And possibly it is necessary to change the project of fire protection (due to longer evacuation routes).

Because of all this, it is necessary to communicate better and talk more. And even when there is a will of all involved to do their job professionally, misunderstandings regularly occur, and consequently mistakes. Because practice shows that only rarely do all project participants sit at the table at the same time. Therefore, the negative consequences caused by changes to the draft must be overcome and kept under control. Because the lack of communication between project participants ultimately cannot serve as an excuse for violating building regulations.

Managing a project smartly, with software covers the entire life cycle of the building. From the first moments in the project office, through construction and handover to regular management and use of the property. It can be used by everyone involved in the project, from the investor, designer, supervising engineer, site manager, or facility manager – regardless of the size of the building and the volume of investment.