When You Should Consider A Residential Moving Company? – 2021 Guide

While moving to a new home can be exciting, there are few people who actually enjoy the moving process. Packing up all of your belongings is both tedious and time-consuming.

Then, there’s the hurdle of figuring out how you’re going to get everything from point A to point B. Do you rent a van, borrow a pickup, or ask all of your friends and family to help? If that wasn’t enough, it could be exceptionally difficult and dangerous to move heavy objects.

Instead, avoid all of this stress and consider hiring a professional residential moving company. Why not work with a group of trained movers who specialize in relocating?

Click here to continue reading and learn when hiring a moving company might just be the best solution for you and your family.

You Have Heavy, Large, or Awkward Items

As noted above, lifting heavy objects can be dangerous. There are many injuries commonly associated with heavy lifting. For example, you could tweak your back, pull a muscle, injure your wrist or ankle, etc.

The potential for these injuries increases exponentially when moving heavy items like furniture and appliances up and downstairs. It’s never a good idea to move these items on your own.

By hiring a residential moving company, you can avoid all of these potential injuries.

Professional movers are strong, capable, and experienced with moving heavy items. They also have all the necessary equipment to do it safely.

It is important to hire movers who are trained and equipped to handle excessively large objects, like pianos and safes.

You Don’t Have the Physical Ability to Move Your Home

In some cases, homeowners need to hire a residential moving company because they are physically incapable of performing the move themselves. This is common in people who are older or disabled.

Alternatively, if you live by yourself, the concept of moving everything on your own could feel overwhelming. In any event, a professional moving company can help take that stress from you.

You Don’t Have the Time or Inclination to Conduct the Move Yourself

This could simply be because you’re too busy to handle the move on your own. For example, if you work long hours or have obligations outside of work, you might not have time to get everything moved to your new place.

Rather than slowly moving your home over the course of several weeks when you find time here and there, hire professional movers who can complete the process in a single day.

Most services even offer packing and unpacking services. You’ll hardly have to lift a finger.

In some cases, homeowners have the time and ability to move their belongings, they just don’t want to do it. And that’s okay too. If you have better things to do or simply lack the inclination to handle the move yourself, call the professionals to do that for you.

You’re Looking for an All-In-One Service

Speaking of not lifting a finger, let’s take a look at the pros and cons of a residential moving company. Obviously, when hiring someone, it will be more expensive than completing the move on your own.

However, these companies offer a broad range of services. If you’re looking to have as little involvement in your move as possible, you should expect them to:

Pack up your home

Disassemble large items

Load the moving vehicles

Transport your items to your new home

Unload the moving vehicles

Unpack the boxes

Reassemble large items

Additionally, you could also opt for a company that offers move-in and move-out cleaning services. These all-inclusive services can be great for people who are out of town or otherwise preoccupied to handle any step of the moving process.

You’re Concerned About the Welfare of Your Belongings

When comparing hiring a moving company vs. DIY moving, we recommend considering the protection and safety of your items. When inexperienced people pack boxes, load trucks, and transport items, it’s more likely that those belongings will be damaged during the moving process.

Without the proper experience, expertise, packing materials, and moving equipment, your personal belongings are vulnerable to damages. While some things can be replaced, some items are unique, sentimental, or otherwise irreplaceable. Even if items are replaceable, it can be expensive to do so.

Professional movers have the right gear and the right training to ensure the safety and security of your items through every step of the moving process. Just as importantly, they’re backed by insurance which will cover the cost of any damaged items, as accidents can happen.

You Need to Get Rid of Junk On Your Property

An unexpected reason to hire a residential moving company is if you need to remove junk from your property. That’s right, there are some moving companies out there that offer junk removal services, even if you aren’t moving.

We all know how easy it is to let junk and clutter build up. Fortunately, when things get out of hand, you don’t have to handle it on your own. Conversely, you might be replacing old furniture or appliances and don’t have the means to get rid of them.

Looking for a Reliable and Affordable Residential Moving Company?

Do any of these situations sound familiar? Is it time for you to hire a residential moving company?

If you do not have anyone close to you to ask for a recommendation, the best thing to do is to search for a moving company online. But, be careful, it can be quite tricky as you are giving them access to your home and they will be moving pretty much all your belongings.

You definitely do not want anything bad to happen. In that case, the best thing to do is to check the reviews of the potential companies that could do the job for you. Luckily, there are plenty of people who are willing to comment on the service of a company and you will be getting a clear picture of what you will be getting and if they are reliable enough.