Conor McGregor Announces Retirement From UFC

Conor McGregor has always been an agitator. Of course, he is easily one of the best and most marketable fighters the UFC has ever had but regardless, he is steady with the antics. For example, during the early stages of 2019, McGregor decided to call it quits and went into “retirement”. This is before he quietly came back and signed a contract to fight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, who he eventually went on to defeat.

Last night, in the middle of UFC 250, McGregor revealed a bombshell onto everybody as he took to Twitter, announcing his retirement for yet another time. The decision seemed incredibly abrupt and when you consider McGregor’s history, it’s very hard to tell whether or not he’s serious or just seeking some attention.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours”, McGregor wrote.

This announcement will definitely shake up the UFC over the next few months