Different industrial sectors require international shipping for import and export. Bulk items are packed in cargo and they are transferred to different countries through water bodies. Many online shopping businesses offer shipping and delivery of their products to the customers. Some companies make common international shipping mistakes that result in loss of time, money and customers.

It is essential to be aware of some shipping mistakes before experiencing one yourself and risking your business. In our article, we will share some of the common shipping mistakes frequently done by online retailers. You will find out the appropriate ways to avoid such problems.

Before moving further, have you heard of “Bill of lading (B/L)”? It is an essential shipping document that authenticates the legality of the exported products. Ocean carriers issue the bill of lading which is required by the importers to receive the shipment. This document is crucial for shipping and related legal payment transactions. You can learn more about it on JLuggage.com. So, let us continue with some standard shipping mistakes.

Packaging Problem: If any product is packed improperly, it results in various damages during shipment. Carriers decline all the damage claims due to the problems resulting from the way the product is packaged. The unnecessary costs are removed by limiting liability. That’s why it is necessary to consult a packaging professional before shipping any product. Inappropriate Timing: Shipping a product cross-border is all about timing. If you don’t prepare the necessary documents in advance, all the imports and exports may be exposed to some delays. Your customers will get unhappy. You can avoid the mistake by getting your shipping quotes at least one month before the date of shipping. It would be wise for you to learn more about the descent approximation of time for import and export from different countries. You need to stay in touch with the freight forwarder. Failure While Insuring Goods: Long-distance or international shipping can be a bit tricky and risky. You need to consider certain things during cross-border product shipping. Some big risky events such as damaged cargo ships, stolen goods, natural disasters, accidents, etc. may cause problems during shipping. It results in delayed deliveries and substantial losses when you forget to insure the products. There are some ways recommended to avoid such problems by determining the options of insurance. You need to understand and choose a good shipping company. It is essential to determine all the terms, conditions and other things covered in insurance policies. Moreover, you should search for special provisions in the policy that you choose to ensure your goods.

Inappropriate Weighing: Some companies lack devices that measures the weight of cargo adequately. While loading the product on cargo for shipment, the carrier weighs it again at the terminals. You need to pay extra if your shipping product costs more than the estimated weight. The additional fees will be added to the shipping cost and result in loss of profit. You can avoid the mistake by buying an excellent measuring scale.

Incorrect Freight Class: Many business owners look for different ways to ship the products at low prices. Sometimes, they ship their freights in low classes because it costs quite less. Carriers can easily determine incorrect class designations and ask for the reclassification penalty. It is one of the significant factors that carriers should consider to determine the charges. The carrier spends a lot of effort and time to reclassify the freight and ensure whether their proposed charges are correct or not. Make sure that you do not make such a mistake. Ship your product in the deserved freight class. (Most shipments are transported in consolidation and freight classes are rarely used perhaps.)

Cheap Freight Rates: It is fair if you explore for reasonable freight rates while shipping your products. Many forwarders offer shipment at low prices, but there is no guarantee that your product ships perfectly or not. You need to beware of such people or agencies. You have to research thoroughly and determine well-known and trustworthy shipping services at an affordable price. It is essential to identify the red flags and reputation of a company. Make sure that the company is responsive. Go through customer reviews and get reliable recommendations.

Shipment Services: The shippers must know the capability of the consignee to receive the freight. If there is no lift gate with the consignee, the shipping company may return the freight to the carrier terminal. When the carrier provides a lift gate, redelivery charges will be added to the invoice. You can increase the effectiveness and efficiency by understanding the working of freight and assigning services in advance to the shipment. Rely on Single-Carrier Every Time for All the Shipments: Some companies or organizations rely on a single carrier to handle their product shipments. Over time, the company builds trust in the carrier, which is a big mistake that you should avoid. You should not rely on a single carrier for handling all the shipments. If somehow your carrier experiences any strike or any problem, you may also face issues while shipping your products. If you are a wise businessman, you must have useful contacts with multiple carriers. You can have flexible operations at competitive rates. Consider the Shipped Product Before Collecting Delivery Receipt: Consignees must inspect the things received from freight. Note all the good and bad things in the products before signing the delivery receipt. It can be challenging to recover any costs via a damaged chain. If you sign the delivery receipt without checking the delivered product, shippers and carriers may claim that the damage takes place after delivery. Do not make such a mistake because you won’t have any proof of damage before product delivery. Incorrect Details: It is one of the common mistakes that many people make while shipping. Checking some significant information such as delivery addresses, carrier codes, and freight info will be less complicated and expensive than trying to solve the possible problems that may occur later on.