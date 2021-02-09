8 Common Case Interview Mistakes and How to Avoid Them in 2021

Case interviews are incredibly challenging and competitive as they are designed to test your analytical and critical thinking abilities. All major management consulting firms have case interviews as an important part of their selection process. Therefore, it is essential that you prepare well for your case interview in order to get selected. It’s also advisable to avoid the common mistakes that most candidates make in case interviews.

Many candidates appear for case interviews to start their career in consulting. However, only a few are able to make it. The reason behind it is not only a rigorous selection process which all consulting firms follow. It also depends on how well you perform in the interview. To perform well, it’s important that you don’t repeat the same mistakes committed by many candidates.

Let’s have a look at some of the typical case interview mistakes and the tips to avoid them.

Common Case Interview Mistakes and Tips to Avoid Them

Below are the usual mistakes made by the candidates during a case interview and tips to avoid them.

Lack of Preparation: Many candidates take case interviews as any other job interviews. You must understand the difference between regular job interviews and case interviews. Case interviews are quite different from other job interviews; therefore, you are required to prepare well for them. Not only that, you need to follow a different preparation strategy as the format of case interviews in totally different. To familiarise yourself with the format of case interview questions, visit gradeinterviewprep.com. They have all the resources and sample questions with solutions to help you with your case interview preparation. You can also get in touch with people who have cleared case interviews or have appeared for them before to get an idea.

Giving Unstructured Answers: Another common mistake is not having a structured answer. Structure plays an important role in answering case interview questions. Your response will not have a direct and clear solution if you don't have a proper framework.In order to avoid this, you need to learn how to create a framework to answer case interviews. Learn applying different theories and frameworks in different situations to get in the habit.

Not Providing Proper Analysis: In case interviews, you are expected to present interviewers with more than a standard answer. Your chance of getting selected will be extremely low if you simply recount the issues and problems set forth. To make your answer stand out, conduct a proper analysis, develop an action plan for addressing the problems, and make recommendations. You can impress the interviewers by using illustrations, graphs, and diagrammatical representation of your answers.

Poor Time Management: Case interview questions are time-bound. You will be given a limited time to present a logical answer. Many candidates are unable to do this because of bad time management skills. However, with proper time management skills, you can perform well in your interview. You need to divide your time properly so that you can read the question properly, make a structure, and present a pragmatic solution to the problem.

Not talking about Your Thinking Process: Case interviews are conducted to test your thinking process. The interviewers are curious to know how you arrived at the solution. Even if you are able to deliver a well-structured answer, you are unlikely to be successful unless you take the interviewer through your thinking process. To avoid this, you need to be detailed in your explanation. Explain each and every step of your answer to the interviewer. Let them have a glimpse of your mind and your thinking process function. This will also engage the interviewers and lead to discussions rather than a boring interview where you do all the talking.

Getting Nervous: You must be good at working under pressure to take case interviews. If you get nervous or lack the ability to have a presence of mind under pressure, it will be very difficult for you to perform well. Hence, try to remain as calm and composed during the interview as possible. Even if you find the question tricky, don't panic or go blank. Relax and take time to think. Brainstorm your mind to get ideas. If you are provided with a pen and paper, you should make good use of them. Write down all your ideas and try implementing them.

Not Asking for Clarification: Most candidates remain quiet if they don’t understand some parts of the question. Remember, remaining silent won’t help. Ask your doubts. If you think some information or data is missing, bring it to the notice of your interviewers. The interviewers are there to help you, so don’t be afraid to ask them questions for better clarification.

Not Preparing for the General Interview: Although the case interview is a more challenging part, you will also be asked some general entry-level questions. Both the parts are equally important to increase your chances of getting in. Therefore, do practice some commonly asked job interview questions as well. Remember, your overall performance in the interview will matter. Hence, perform well in all the rounds to create a lasting impression.

Final Word

It’s crucial to avoid the common mistakes made in case interviews to be successful in your consulting career. The path to starting your career with an excellent consulting firm is a case interview. Almost all firms use case interviews to test if the candidate if a perfect fit for their company or not. Hence, it’s essential to give your best in a case interview. Take case interviews as an opportunity to showcase your analytical and critical thinking skills to the interviewer.

Be abreast with your preparation and avoid commonly committed mistakes. You can save yourself from repeating the same mistakes by following the tips shared in this article. The best advice to crack case interviews is to prepare well and prepare strategically. Be aware of the kind of questions asked in such interviews and how you should answer them. Look for the best online resources to help you with your preparation. Lastly, stay confident and dedicated and trust yourself. Good Luck!