Commercial Roofing Repairs 101: The Essential Guide

Installing and repairing a commercial roofing system can be an expensive and time-consuming process. However, a damaged or leaking roof can create an unpleasant and embarrassing situation. Moreover, if left unattended, the damaged roof can create more complications in the house.

If you want to learn more about types of commercial roofing, installations, and repairs, check roofmasterlubbock.com.

In this guide, we will discuss the causes of commercial roofing damage, how to repair them, their repairing costs, and ways to maintain your roofing system.

What causes commercial roofing leaks?

Commercial roofing systems are more durable as compared to traditional residential roofs. Yet, nature can play havoc and cause substantial damage to them. Or they can deteriorate due to wear and tear without proper maintenance.

Hail – In many places, hail storms play a significant role in damaging roofing systems. Hail storms accompanied by high-speed wind can cause damage to shingles granules. They can uplift loose installations and create dents, causing water leakage.

In many places, hail storms play a significant role in damaging roofing systems. Hail storms accompanied by high-speed wind can cause damage to shingles granules. They can uplift loose installations and create dents, causing water leakage. Clogged gutter – Standing water on your roof may seem harmless, but it can gradually decay your roofing material and cause leaks. A clogged gutter or a clogged HVAC unit can lead to water accumulation in one place. Sometimes a poor roofing design can also restrict water from draining.

Standing water on your roof may seem harmless, but it can gradually decay your roofing material and cause leaks. A clogged gutter or a clogged HVAC unit can lead to water accumulation in one place. Sometimes a poor roofing design can also restrict water from draining. Faulty flashing installations – Flashing is installed to divert water from leak-prone areas of the roof, where the roof plane intersects a wall. Flashing should be installed in a way to direct the water to shingles instead of the roof deck. Any loophole in the installation can work otherwise and result in waterlogging.

Flashing is installed to divert water from leak-prone areas of the roof, where the roof plane intersects a wall. Flashing should be installed in a way to direct the water to shingles instead of the roof deck. Any loophole in the installation can work otherwise and result in waterlogging. Wear and tear due to age – An old roofing system without repair or maintenance can succumb to natural decay. Those minor problems you were neglecting for all these years may escalate, resulting in dents and leaks.

How to repair and maintain commercial roofing?

Your roofing system, whether residential or commercial, requires regular inspection and maintenance. A proactive approach can save you a lot of money, time, and energy compared to the reactive repairing process.

It is always a good idea to hire a commercial roofing contractor to timely inspect your roof and provide general maintenance services at a nominal cost. Many professional contractors provide yearly maintenance services that turn out to be less expensive than the repair and replacement cost of a damaged roof.

You should call a roofer if you notice any of the following signs:

Missing shingles

Leaking roof

Sagging roof

Leaking pipe

Chimney flashing

Skylight flashing

Ice dams

Algae and mold

Moss covered roof

If you wish to inspect yourself, follow this checklist and make a habit of checking the roof from time to time and especially before the hail season. But, make sure you are physically fit to climb up and take precautions for any fall and injuries. If you are uncomfortable with heights, use a pair of binoculars to inspect from the ground.

What should you do to ensure minimal damage to the roof?

You cannot avoid the destruction caused by natural sources like hail, high-speed wind, UV rays, and rain. But you can control the severity of damage by maintaining your commercial roofing system in the following ways:

Inspect the roof regularly

Look for cracks and missing shingles

Clear tree branches, fallen debris, and excessive snow on the roof

Keep a check on clogged gutters and pooling water

Look for any swelling or blisters from time to time

Check that the sealant around the flashing is secured

Contact your local roofer if you find anything not in place on your roof.

How much commercial roof repairing cost?

Depending on your location, roofing material, and the extent of the damage, the average repairing costs can range between $365 and $1530. Basic roof repair can cost around $150 to $400, and you may have to pay $45 to $75 per hour as labor charges.

Why should you not repair commercial roofing yourself?

There are several building codes that you need to abide by while installing or repairing commercial roofing systems. These codes aren’t easy to understand, sort, and apply. Any mistake can cause you further complications. Therefore, it is not a good idea to attempt the roof installation and repair yourself. A local and professional commercial roofing contractor can handle the project diligently as per the government guidelines and make your roofing repair process smooth.

Where to find a commercial roofing contractor?

It is critical to find a reputable and experienced commercial roofing contractor to repair your roofing system.

You can also search contractors online or through your local newspaper. Remember to read their reviews and ask for their credentials and experience before hiring them.

A better way to find a reliable contractor is to ask your friends and relatives who have got their roof repaired in the recent past. They can share with you their first-hand experience and guide you better towards finding the right commercial roofing services.

Does insurance cover your commercial roofing repair costs?

While most homeowners insurance policies cover roof repairs and damages from hail, wind, and fallen trees, they don’t cover leaks caused by lack of maintenance and wear and tear of the property.

Your coverage will depend on the geography, insurance policy details, and your insurer. Therefore, it is important to discuss every detail with your insurance provider and read all terms and conditions carefully before buying insurance.

Conclusion

The ideal way to approach all your roofing problems is by consulting a professional roofer. However, a basic understanding of these problems will help you in routine inspection and maintenance of your commercial roofing system.

It is good practice to check your roofing system regularly to determine any issues like a bruised shingle, dents in metal vents, sagging roof, leaking pipe, chimney flashing, skylight flashing, ice dams, and other leaking problems.

And you must repair these roofing problems as soon as you identify them to avoid converting them into serious concerns.