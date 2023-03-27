How To Use A Commercial Canopy Tent In Spring

What’s the best season to go out camping, host outdoor parties and organize sporting events and tradeshows? Most people will say spring and rightly so. When it comes to appreciating the seasons, we tend to have a predilection for spring probably because it comes right after bitter winter.

Needless to say, the outdoors buzz with human activity in springtime. But there’s always the possibility of overexposing oneself to sunlight or sporadic showers playing spoilsport. This is exactly where canopy tents come in.

Tents provide a safe shelter to people enjoying the outdoors in spring. They have canopies made of waterproof and UV-resistant materials like PVC and polyester that keep users cool and dry all through the day.

From hosting barbeque parties and fun contests to setting up refreshment stands on bonfire nights;there’s so much you can do in the shade of custom tents! These purposeful accessories add color and vibrancy to any outdoor event.

Commercial canopy tents have proven to be a boon for businesses all over the world. They can be used to construct brand pavilions in tradeshows, curbside pickups, outdoor cafes and whatnot.

Branded tents also lend much-needed visibility to brands and help them stand out amongst the competition.

How to make proper use of a commercial canopy tent in spring

1. What’s your purpose?

A lot depends on what you are planning to use your canopy tent for. Branded canopy tents can help businesses boost sales. Here are a few ideas to achieve that.

A cool outdoor dining setup for your restaurant

People love to dine in an open-air setup!So, if you are a restaurant owner with an unutilized sidewalk or garden lying about your property, you can easily convert it into a dining area for your patrons.All you need is a bunch of custom printed canopies tailored for your business, furniture and light fixtures. And your outdoor setup will be ready in no time!

Curbside pickups

The recent pandemic has made people wary of crowded spaces. That’s exactly why more and more retail outlets are offering curbside pickup service to their customers these days. This service involves people ordering their stuff online and picking them up later from makeshift pick up zones outside respective outlets.

It’s easy to setup a curbside pickup with the help of branded canopy tents. A large 20×20 commercial canopy tent is spacious enough to house a substantial inventory and support staff. And it’s also easy to set up or take down a tent, when the installation is no longer needed. Besides,this way retail chain owners are spared the usual hassles of erecting a permanent structure,including a substantial expenditure on building materials.

Tradeshow pavilions

Springtime is the best time for tradeshows and farmers’ markets. And nothing works better than commercial canopy tents as temporary brand pavilions in such events. If you are a brand owner or farmer planning to participate in one of these outdoor events, make sure you have a 10×10 custom canopy branded exclusively for you. Have it rendered in choice colors. Use funky graphics and taglines to grab eyeballs and bask in the attention of the attendees.

Food Trucks

Food trucks are a popular way of serving snacks and refreshments to visitors at outdoor events, festivals, and markets. However, they often lack proper seating areas for customers and people often have to stand and eat under the open sky. By setting up custom canopy tents next to their food trucks, vendors can create an inviting space for customers to sit and enjoy their meals. Needless to say, these tents go a long way in promoting the respective brands.

Outdoor Fitness Classes

Outdoor fitness classes have become a rage these days, not least in the wake of the pandemic. People want to stay healthy and fit. With the help of custom canopies, fitness instructors can easily create an airy workout area in the outdoors, all the while keeping their clients protected from the elements. Branded Canopy tents also help fitness instructors popularize their brand and attract new clientele.

No matter what business you are in, it’s easy to boost your ROI with the help of these versatile accessories.

2. Things to look out for before setting up your tent

Choose the right size

The first thing to consider before going for a commercial canopy tent is the size. It needs to be big enough to accommodate your guests, furniture etc., but not too large to be unwieldy. Measure the area where you plan to set up the tent and choose one that’ll fit comfortably within that space. 10×10 canopy tents are perfect for all sorts of venues. If you aren’t pressed for space, you can also go for the 20×20 iterations. Talk to your tent manufacturer for custom dimensions.

Consider the weather

Spring weather can be unpredictable, so it’s important to consider the elements before setting up your tent. If it’s windy on a particular day, make sure you secure your tent with stakes or weights to prevent it from blowing away. All modern tents are waterproof and UV-resistant. So, rain or shine, you and your guests are going to stay protected in the shade of your tent. But don’t take chances with inclement weather, not least if it’s stormy.

Set up your tent properly

Setting up a tent isn’t a hassle. Most of them come with instructions, so be sure to read them carefully before you begin. Make sure you have all the necessary tools and accessories handy. Set up the tent on dry, level ground away from extruding tree branches, and make sure the canopy is properly secured to the frame. And your tent is ready for use! Taking down a tent is equally easy. Just make sure you clean and dry your accessory thoroughly before storing it. That’ll help extend its life.

Decorate your tent

Once your canopy tent is set up, it’s time to decorate it! Spring is a great time to add some color and life to your tent. You can use things like string banners, flags, and mason jar lights to decorate your shade. And don’t forget to install chairs and tables for your guests!

Conclusion

A commercial canopy tent is a great investment for anyone who wants to enjoy the outdoors in springtime. Whether you’re planning a large event or a small gathering, it can provide you with all the shade and attention you need to make your event a success.