Global climate records show that 2021 was the 6th warmest year on record. While the Earth’s climate might wax and wane on its own, there’s no denying that human habits are driving a climate crisis. Now is the time to take action if we want the Earth to be a safe place to live for future generations.

If you don’t know how to combat climate change, don’t panic! There are many things you can do that have a huge impact on your carbon footprint. Read on to learn how to fight climate change!

Check Your Driving Habits

It’s no secret that modern American society was built around the automobile. Cars make our lives easier, but they also have a negative impact on the environment. One of the best ways you can fight climate change is by re-evaluating your transportation situation.

The most powerful changes in the way you get around include choosing to use public transportation or a bicycle. If that’s not possible for you, then you can still do things like swapping your old car for a car with more fuel efficiency (or all-electric). Consider carpooling when you can, too.

Update Your Power Sources

American homes have a number of different power sources, but one of the most common is coal-based power. Unfortunately, this type of power is bad for the environment. Coal-based power pumps a significant amount of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, contributing to climate change.

That doesn’t mean you have to deal with it, though. Consider adding solar panels to your home and generating your own power via the sun. If that’s not possible, you might also be able to purchase a clean energy plan from your energy provider that consists of a combination of solar and wind power.

Stop Buying Fast Fashion

Fashion might change by the season, but that doesn’t mean your clothes have to. Many clothing designers lure shoppers in with bargain basement prices for on-trend pieces. The quality is never great, and you always end up having to replace them pretty frequently.

This is known as fast fashion. It might sound innocuous, but it’s not great for the environment because it creates a lot of waste. Instead of buying clothes that’ll be in a landfill next year, invest in clothes that’ll last you for years to come.

Invest in Green Technology

Savvy investors know that technology is a great place to put their money if they want to net a solid return. If this is something you do already, have you considered investing in the development of green tech like carbon capture technology?

Green tech investments are a great way to ensure that new and innovative technology continues to be developed. The more technology we have to counter the impact we’ve had on the environment, the better off we’ll be in the long run. Seems like a win-win situation, doesn’t it?

Change Up Your Diet

When you think about your diet, you probably think about your waistline and overall health. You might not know that what goes into your mouth also has a massive impact on the environment.

There are multiple reasons for this.

Modern culture demands fruits and vegetables at the grocery store, whether they are in season or not. This means growing them in regions not suited for them, increasing the demand for water usage. It also means importing them from other regions throughout the world.

Reduce your carbon footprint by eating food that is in season and grown locally. Consider reducing the amount of meat you eat, too. Raising cattle, pigs, and chicken requires a lot of resources, and the animals themselves release a lot of greenhouse gases into the air.

Avoid Food Waste

It goes to reason that if the food you eat has an impact on the environment, the food you waste has an even bigger impact. In fact, one of your biggest overall goals should be to reduce waste.

Buy only the food that you need. If you have too much food, consider donating it or sharing it with friends or neighbors. There’s nothing wrong with making sure you have enough to eat, but don’t let most of it end up in the garbage!

Contact Your Politicians

It might sound old-fashioned, but your representatives are just that, representatives. They need to know about the issues their constituents care about, including environmental issues. After all, if they’re not doing their job, then they’re probably not going to have a strong chance of re-election.

There are many different ways to contact your representatives. Most have a phone number you can call on their website, or an email address you can use to send off digital correspondence. If you’re not sure what to say, some environmental non-profits offer a boilerplate letter that you can copy and paste and send.

Plant Some Trees

Greenhouse gases are a huge driver of the climate issues we’re facing today. That doesn’t mean that they can’t be countered, though. Trees are a great way to help absorb the carbon dioxide getting pumped into our atmosphere.

Trees take the carbon dioxide in the air during photosynthesis and pump out oxygen in its place. By planting more and more trees, you’re countering more carbon dioxide. If you don’t have your own land in which to plant trees, consider sponsoring a tree planting or donating to a non-profit that combats deforestation.

Learning How to Combat Climate Change Equals Power

One of the most important things you can do to ensure a healthy planet for future generations is learning how to combat climate change. Sure, planting one tree might not feel like a revolutionary act, but if enough people plant enough trees, it’ll make a huge difference. Change comes from the small things, so start small and fight climate change!

Sustainable living is an honorable goal, but you’re bound to need advice from time to time to ensure you’re doing things right. That’s where we come in. Check out the rest of our blog to learn more about how to improve your life and the world around you.