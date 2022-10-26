10 Essential Bone Thugs N’ Harmony Collaborations With Great Artists

We all know Bone Thugs N’ Harmony as a whole band and for their solo careers and significant collaborations. Bone Thugs had so many ups and downs during their careers. They lost their mentor and music producer, Eazy-E, in 1995, losing the whole support they had until then. Back in the 90s, they knew it was time to fight for their place on the scene.

Eventually, one of the members ended up in jail, so they took advantage of their solo careers in the meantime. It all resulted in memorable songs and unforgettable collaborations.

They are now back with a few live events scheduled until the end of the year. So, we suggest not missing some Bone Thugs N Harmony concert near you because it’s worth seeing them live. Who knows, maybe they will have some guest stars at their shows.

Until then, get ready with these tunes:

1. Thug Luv ft. 2Pac

Fans always say that Bone Thugs N’ Harmony is the only band that collaborated with late 2Pac and Notorious B.I.G. and did a great job with the songs. It’s a part of the controversial “The Art of War” album released in 1997, receiving a quadruple Platinum certificate.

The original version features Bizzy Bone, Sylk E. Fyne, and 2Pac. During the demo phase, the other band members sang their parts over the pre-recorded version.

The background story is quite interesting because 2Pac was in a hurry, and he recorded his part in 111 seconds and then left. Bone Thugs completed the song after that.

2. Foe Tha Love of $ ft. Eazy-E

Eazy-E was Bone Thugs’ idol, mentor, executive producer, and biggest supporter. They worked together long before this song was released.

It’s a part of their first studio album, which defined the band’s success path around the world.

Another notable thing is Eazy-E’s last public appearance in the music video. It’s one of the reasons why Bone Thugs N’ Harmony fans appreciate this collaboration so much.

3. I Tried ft. Akon

“I Tried” was released in 2007 with Layzie, Krayzie, and Wish work, together with the popular Akon. The song is about living on the streets and facing everyday dangers.

Fans also loved the music video, a short movie about a young man stealing stolen money. It was recorded in Cleveland, which is the place the whole Bone Thugs story started.

5. Mariah Karey – Breakdown

Two Bone Thugs N’ Harmony members worked with the diva on this song. We can say it’s one of the most successful collaborations between Krayzie Bone and Wish Bone. Mariah was already popular and had a bright career behind her.

The collaboration with Bone Thugs members resulted in a great song that grabbed the audience’s attention. Even though it seems like Mariah will never get back to the popularity she had back in the 90s, this is a pretty significant tune. At the same time, it’s an essential Bone Thugs collaboration, no matter that only two members worked on it.

After this song, Mariah collaborated on two more remix tracks with Bone Thugs N’ Harmony.

6. Chamillionaire – Ridin’

Let’s be honest, we all know and recognize this song. It’s one of the best rap releases of all time. Maybe Krayzie Bone’s presence did its part, while the song is one the catchiest in the world.

Also, Wish Bone and Layzie Bone appeared in the song’s official music video. It all resulted in many award nominations, including Grammy and MTV VMA in 2006.

7. Money ft. Twista

This is a solo song by Bizzy Bone, in a great collaboration with Twista. Many Bone Thugs fans say Twista did a great job with this track, overshadowing Bizzy. The truth is, they both did great.

It was the lead single from Bizzy’s 2008 album “A Song For You.” Besides Twista, he collaborated with many more popular artists, including Trina, DMX, and Good Charlotte, for this album.

8. Dionne Warwick – Deja Vu

This one can be a little confusing, so let’s get things clear immediately. “Deja Vu” is one of the legendary Dionne songs from the 80s. But in 2019, she recorded it again with Krayzie Bone for the album “She’s Back.”

Dionne won a Grammy with this song, so Krayzie must be proud of this collaboration.

No Dionne or Krayzie fan expected this tune, so we must say all of them were surprised by it. Many predicted a Grammy in 2020, but it didn’t happen.

9. If Heaven Had a Cellphone ft. Tank

Bone Thugs N’ Harmony did a great job with this 2017 collaboration. It was released under the name Bone Thugs (with Bizzy and Krayzie as a duo), featuring Tank.

Fans loved it from the first moment it appeared on their official YouTube channel. Many commented they cried while listening to the lyrics. Many didn’t know that five years later, the whole band would be back again for many concerts and more successful songs.

10. Cleveland Is The City ft. Avant

“Cleveland Is The City” is a song about the place where the whole project named Bone Thugs N’ Harmony started. It’s so emotional listening to them singing about this significant city. The song is so great that even people who’ve never been to Cleveland love it.

Bonus Track: Various Artist – Sloppy (Remix)

Krayzie Bone took part in the Ray Jr. track named Sloppy. Together with Machine Gun Kelly, they created the legendary remix, which the audience loves more than the original version.

The song was released in 2011, and one year later, there was another version featuring Big Sean, 2 Chainz, and Ducky Smallz. Never mind which version you prefer, it’s a great song worth adding to your playlist.

We must say we discovered so many great tunes writing this article. So, if you are one of those Bone Thugs N’ Harmony fans, we suggest looking beyond the studio albums. You will discover many hidden gems among the collaborations.

Of course, try not to miss the concerts near you because it’s completely worth listening to Bone Thugs N’ Harmony live in 2022.