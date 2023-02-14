Personalized content is the new norm in this digital age. The way you put out your content carries the gravity to picture your brand as a powerful influence in the industry.

About 89% of digitally advanced businesses trust personalized content for their consumers. And their approach includes proper execution of content using an effective Content Management System (CMS).

A CMS allows you to structure and personalize your content to meet your customers’ expectations. In this blog, we talk about leveraging a headless CMS for effective content personalization to distribute personalized user experiences to your customers. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Reasons why you should use a headless CMS

A headless CMS is an upgraded version of a traditional CMS where the system works as your content backend. In a headless CMS, the back-end is separated from its front-end. Such a setup makes it possible to serve your content on multiple platform front-ends that can consume an API. But why you should use a headless CMS, you ask? Here’s why:

Create, and update content easily: A headless CMS allows you to add, modify, and easily structure your content without disturbing any code.

Work across multiple devices seamlessly: Using a headless CMS, you can navigate through your content across multiple devices, as it allows you to easily pull your content from one source to another.

Supports modern, faster, and lighter frameworks: Such a CMS enables you to utilize modern technologies and lighter infrastructures. Consequently, it reduces your overall workload and lets you focus more on your personalization tool.

Allows you to connect with third-party applications: One of the cool features of a headless CMS is that you can pull in data from third-party applications using APIs. There are no limitations to only first-party data and enables you with a better user experience.

How a headless CMS creates a personalized experience?

A headless CMS lets you create dynamic, personalized content across multiple platforms for your customers. How does it do that? Here’s how:

Separates front-end data from its back-end

With the help of a headless CMS, you can decouple your content from the back-end to the front-end via an API. Further, you can publish your content on any framework and display it on multiple devices. The main idea of this feature of the CMS is to ease the user experience for your customers and give them power over the content they’d like to consume.

Eases content access across multiple channels

A headless CMS breaks your content into segments, allowing you to use it across different channels and distribute the messaging across channels, multiple pages, and platforms. Once you make edits to your content on one platform, those edits are reflected across every location. This means there’s no need for you to make edits on every single page individually.

What difference does it make? Apart from making editing easy for you and minimizing your workload, it delivers consistent and personalized content to your customers. In other words, if a customer views a social media ad on their smartphone, they will even see it on their laptop later when they visit your homepage to make a buying decision.

Localizes your content for a flexible user experience

You get to access full localization support as well as translation with a headless CMS. Customers from across the world get to witness a personalized experience based on their location.

These localization options in a headless CMS allow you to fully integrate with third-party tools, managing content translation and localization for all content types, including URLs, SEO metadata, and responsive images. Your customers will view content personalized to their location, in their native language and currencies.

Content Personalization With Drupal

Now that you know the importance of leveraging a CMS for effective content personalization, here’s a suggestion for the CMS you can use: Drupal.

Drupal can be used as both a traditional and headless CMS. With its API-first approach, Drupal enables you to share data across multiple channels using its standard data-sharing formats. Drupal’s core strength lies in its modules. It offers many modules that are specifically designed for content personalization.

Taxonomy: Drupal classifies your content into segments using the practice of taxonomy. It’s beneficial for defining vocabularies, such as the menu, navigation schemes, view, and display options.

Smart Content Module: You want to scale up your conversion rates, and Drupal is the CMS tool for it. Beyond taxonomy, you’d also want to distribute targeted relatable content to your customers. This module integrates any data source and segments based on its industry, location, and other segments.

Acquia Lift: Drupal has the added advantage of Acquia Lift, which is a suite of tools that enables you to create contextual digital experiences. Using these tools, you can merge your content and customer data, enhancing the content deliverability of your organization via personalized experiences across channels.

Final Thoughts

Whether it’s personalizing your content or improving the consistency of your brand image, a headless CMS can be your ideal solution. Investing in the right CMS like Drupal can bring your organization significant benefits.

Additionally, it’s important to choose the right expertise in the area. Hiring a trusted Drupal development company can help you track down your improvements and upscale your conversion rates with effective content personalization practices.