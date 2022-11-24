Your Data isn’t 100% Risk-Free on Cloud-Based Platforms

Cloud computing offers organizations flexible, efficient, and scalable storage solutions. Earthweb reports that 94% of organizations globally were using cloud computing by July 2022. Approximately 67% of enterprises have their online infrastructure based in the cloud. A report by Gartner shows that there were over 550 cloud platform service providers and 360 vendors as of October 2022.

Cloud-based platforms invest in best cybersecurity practices to ensure they are safe. However, organizations need to be cautious and consider implementing extra security measures. A report by checkpoint shows that between October 2021 and October 2022, 27% of companies reported a security breach in their cloud-based infrastructure. This proves an organization’s data is not 100% secure on cloud-based platforms.

Key cloud-based platforms security challenges 2022

Developers of cloud-based services such as Salesforce use the latest cybersecurity technologies to enhance platform security. On the other hand, cybercriminals work round the clock developing applications to hack into secure systems. A small security loophole can create a highway to hackers exposing your organization to external threats. Read more about Salesforce security.

A report by Sail Point shows that 97% of organizations have challenges managing cloud computing access. 45% have had threatening cybersecurity attacks within 2022. The key cloud-based platforms’ security challenges recorded in 2022 are as follows.

Operational security: Challenges with operation security ranges from poor automation processes to a lack of qualified experts. Some organizations have difficulties identifying misconfigured infrastructures.

Cloud compliance: Organizations need to comply with both local and international cloud-based data laws.

Massive data breaches: Companies have to deal with increasing data breach incidents. They range from human errors to hacked interfaces, password compromise, and hijacking of accounts.

Dealing with multiple clouds: Many organizations use hybrid cloud solutions or adopt multiple clouds. They use both public and private clouds, which increases security risks.

Why organizations need to be concerned about cloud platforms’ security

Cloud service providers promise tight online data security, but organizations should not relax and do nothing. There is a growing need for upgrading your cybersecurity strategy to boost security measures taken by cloud service providers. Data is not stored in one place in the cloud. It is stored in multiple places to improve speed and security. Data belonging to one organization can be found in several places across the globe.

The problem becomes more complicated when an organization uses multiple clouds. Issues arise when creating the necessary infrastructure during access and authentication. Providers create tight security measures, but the platforms are not infallible. Hackers sometimes use brute force attacks and automation to force their access into the systems. Data privacy is the main challenge in cloud-based storage.

Cybercriminals may not steal data, but in some cases, they may be able to view it. At other times, various government agencies may request access to the data. These are security concerns that organizations should not ignore. They should create strong cloud security measures to protect their data and systems. By sealing possible weak points, organizations can minimize attack possibilities.

Which organizations are likely to fall victim?

Currently, about 94% of organizations store part or all their data in the cloud. No organization is safe as long as they choose to use cloud services. The rate of attacks differs by industry. Studies show that 41% of cloud data breaches are due to misconfigurations. The most affected are tech organizations, followed by healthcare, government, hospitality, and finance sectors, respectively.

Companies that adopt public cloud solutions have a higher probability of experiencing phishing attacks. Recent data shows malware attacks in the first quarter of 2022 increased by 26%. Malware includes spyware, worms, ransomware, Trojans, and adware. Organizations need to have in place strong data breach prevention strategies to keep their cloud-based data secure.

Cloud data security strategies

Developing a cyber assurance framework: Cyber assurance framework involves designing a strategy that ensures the organization complies with the national cybersecurity requirements. It involves a change of processes, technology, and product improvement. Organizations need first to understand government security guidelines to follow them.

Development of IT security mechanisms: IT security mechanisms include measures such as end-to-end security, link-based security, data encryption, and association-oriented security.

Development of a secure cyber ecosystem: The secure cyber ecosystem includes various components such as device security like phones and computers. It includes the security of individuals in remote locations or offices. Organizations need to develop strong authentication procedures, automated processes, and security awareness.

Benefits of using cloud-based platforms

Despite the cybersecurity challenges cloud-based platforms face, using them provides organizations with various benefits.

They are cheaper: Traditional storage requires organizations to spend money on both hardware and software. With cloud computing, a third-party organization concerns itself with hardware and software issues. This considerably saves costs associated with storage.

Better sustainability: Cloud storage eliminates the need for overuse of hardware and physical products. Cloud computing is a more reliable storage solution that helps reduce carbon emissions.

Higher mobility: Once a company’s infrastructure is integrated into a cloud platform, it becomes accessible globally. The system can be accessed through multiple devices such as mobile and computers. Higher mobility helps increase employee productivity because they can work remotely from any place.

Improved security: Moving to the cloud benefits organizations with enhanced security measures. The service provider invests in deeper security measures. The organization also acts on its part and invests in security.

Better disaster recovery: Even with the tightest security measures, sometimes the systems eventually fail. Companies may sometimes experience downtimes or attacks. It is more challenging to recover data lost in a traditional system. It is much easier to recover data in a cloud-based infrastructure. Cloud-based platforms increase data sources for organizations. This data is crucial during analysis to provide real-time business insights to organizations.

Conclusion

Approximately 94% of organizations have adopted cloud storage solutions. They choose this solution due to its enhanced security protocols. Despite this advantage, the platforms are prone to security breaches. Organizations should take precautions and invest in cybersecurity solutions that keep their systems secure. Every organization that uses cloud-based platforms is prone to attacks. Various security solutions are available, but organizations should choose the strategy that best serves their needs.