6 Best Clothing Options of Elderly

While we completely agree with the saying that “suit doesn’t make the man”, it needs to be said that it can boost a person’s self-confidence. Not only that, people need to feel comfortable in the clothes they wear. It is no surprise to see that there are clothes that are both practical and appropriate for a certain age.

That’s why elderly or senior clothing can be described as somewhat different from clothes younger generations wear. There are a couple of factors that are included in this concept. Not only that these clothes are practical and appropriate, but they are also easy to maintain and wear. However, it needs to be said that the main idea behind this concept is that the loss of independence can have a pretty big impact on the elder’s self-confidence.

So, making this process for them as easy as possible can be of great help. The reason is obvious when people get older, they have a much difficult time wearing some of their clothes. When you know that, it makes the choice for them much easier than it has to be. Therefore, let us take a look at some of the best clothing options for our elderly.

Backward Shirts

Without a doubt, traditional clothing can be uncomfortable for seniors. The reason is simple, their mobility is somehow limited and they are not as moveable as they were. At the same time, when an elderly person has a caretaker who tends to all the needs, it can be uncomfortable sometimes to button up a shirt. Of course, nobody likes to be dependent on other people for simple tasks like these. Therefore, buying backward shirts can make this process much smoother and faster.

Thankfully, there are countless different models of backward shirts to satisfy someone’s needs and preferences. When you take a look at nursing homes, you will see that this kind of clothing is an essential part that makes the whole experience much more pleasant for the residents. In case your mother or father needs a new piece of clothing, you should consider giving them backward shirts, and they will be grateful for that, you can be sure of that.

Heated Hats and Caps

Many people don’t know that around 40% of our body heat is lost through our heads. That’s why is crucial for us to wear either hats or caps during colder months. However, when we are talking about seniors, it needs to be said that these two pieces of clothing are much more important for them. As you can presume, the blood flow is not as efficient as it is with younger generations. So, for them to maintain their body temperature is a much harder thing to do.

They provide a necessary layer of protection that prevents seniors from feeling the cold. Nowadays, we can see that there are options that are upgraded with features like a heated system in hats that enhances the whole process. They are used with a rechargeable battery. Who says that seniors can’t find a way to use the newest technology to their advantage? We can see that these caps and hats are an excellent example of how they can be done.

Adapted Jewelry

Sadly, we can see that jewelry and other kinds of accessories can seem too much for many elders. We are talking about watches, bracelets, and necklaces. However, many models can be much more appropriate for them. At the same time, we can see that using some additions can make the existing pieces much more, let’s say, wearable. For example, by using fasteners, zipper pulls, and magnetic claps, wearing these will be much easier for seniors.

Shoes Without Laces

The next clothing option we would like to talk about is shoes without laces. Just imagine a senior who has suffered from choric back pain. Surely, that person would have a hard time tying shoelaces, even when he can sit and do it slowly. Of course, the whole process cannot be performed without any hardships. In some severe cases, this is a process that can be nearly impossible. Therefore, opting for shoes with no laces is the way to go.

The main virtue of this kind of shoe is that it can provide increased functionality. That doesn’t mean that these do not include any kind of stylish aspects that will make it much appealing. If you start researching these pieces you can find, you will see that there are a plethora of different models you can find. There are many websites where you can find only this kind of model. So, be patient and you will be able to find the model that suits your needs and preferences.

No-Button Clothing

As we can see, the biggest problem for seniors is buttoning the pieces of their clothing. Especially in the case when a person suffers from some kind of muscle deterioration or some specific condition like arthritis. So, the right way to avoid all the unpleasantries is to have clothes that don’t have any kind of buttons. Sure, this rule goes for all kinds of clothes from sweaters, t-shirts, pants, and even bras for women. If you would like to take a look at some of the best bras for elderly women, check here for more info: https://ramresearch.org/best-bra-for-elderly/.

Thermal Underwear

Last but not least, we would like to talk about underwear. The reason why this is such a significant piece of clothing for elders is that the clothes you wear closest to your skin are vital for preserving the body heat. So, it isn’t a bad choice to opt for thermal underwear that executes this kind of prevention most efficiently.

In Conclusion

We can see that finding a proper piece of clothing for our elders can be a hard task sometimes. However, if you know where to look, you will see that it doesn’t have to be as hard. Therefore, we’ve provided our readers with the best clothing options for seniors. Surely, they provide a good starting point for finding other pieces that are effective in the same manner.