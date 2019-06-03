Climbing Kilimanjaro – All you need to know

Are you interested in climbing Mount Kilimanjaro? Are you wondering what it feels like to be on the top of Africa’s highest mountain? Well, here are some things that you should know before reserving an expedition:

1. Kilimanjaro is not a climb, it is a hike

When you think about climbing a mountain, you probably imagine people hanging from cliffs with their bare hands. Or you might think about someone who is dressed head to toe in snow gear and that is taking steps in the deep, cold snow. However, you will not be required to know any technical skills, since Mount Kilimanjaro is often referred to as the “walk up” mountain because, well, you can simply walk up it. People from all walks of life have a place on this mountain.

2. Africa is warm, but the mountain is not

Just because Kilimanjaro is in Africa does not mean that it will be hot while climbing it. As soon as you gain altitude, the temperature will drop. This means that you will need clothes that are designed to keep you warm in cool weather. You might even experience nights where the temperatures fall below freezing, hence make sure that you have the right climbing equipment.

3. A support team can handle all the heavy lifting

Expeditions to this mountain are fully supported, which mean that a team of cooks, guides, and porters will accompany you to the top. The cooks will, of course, prepare the food, the guides will easily guide you to the top, and the porters will set up the tents. Hence, you will be able to save most of your energy for climbing, instead of spending it to do these things. Click here to read more information.

4. There is no electricity or Wi-Fi, and that is perfect

There is no Internet on the mountain, the cell service is terrible, and during each day, you will maybe have 2-3 opportunities to text, call, or email someone. Hence, you can forget about hanging on social media or sending photos to your family members or friends. Also, there is no electricity either. So, you will not be able to charge your device. Take the time that you spend on the mountain and enjoy nature, clean air, and the experience of a lifetime.

5. Expect to be on the mountain for at least a week

There are various routes that you could take up Kilimanjaro and they all meet up at the same place, the Uhuru Point. However, it is strongly recommended that you book routes that will take a week or nine days. This is mostly because the slower you ascend, the easier it will be for your body to acclimatize.

Conclusion

If you were planning on climbing the highest mountain in Africa, Mount Kilimanjaro, these were the top 5 tips that you need to consider and know before planning your trip. They will make the whole planning process easier, more time and money efficient, as well as less overwhelming for you.