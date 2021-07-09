How Do You Increase Your Clicking Speed When Playing Video Games

It is natural for us as beings to have a desire to become better. The wish of improving ourselves especially in things that are important to us and that make us feel good about ourselves is a dominant driving force and something we welcome. Depending on the hobby that you fill your free time with, there is a lot you can do to eventually become better or at least to do it more efficiently. People do a lot of different things for fun and pleasure, from artistic work and sports to intellectual things like learning new languages or just reading.

If you are situated more along the lines of fun and excitement, especially not doing anything that you usually have to do for school and/or work, video games may be the right pastime activity for you. Chances are you are already a gamer in which case there is nothing left to do but try to become better at your favorite games. You probably know how many different aspects there are to most video games. It seems that every genre should be approached differently and you constantly have to pay attention to multiple things appearing on the screen.

Computer Gaming and Mice

If there is one thing that is common no matter what the game is or what is happening on the screen, at least if you are a PC gamer who plays on a gaming computer, it is the mouse clicking. The mouse and keyboard combination has numerous advantages over the conventional gamepads the consoles use especially for the games that require constant camera moves and looking around. Shooting games, both first-person and third-person, are much better on the PC thanks to the mouse which acts more like an extension of your arm than a tool.

With this being said, the most important thing here is your mouse clicking ability, or to put it more precisely, the speed at which you are able to click the buttons. In this article we will help you get the answers to the important (titular) question of how you can increase your mouse clicking speed while gaming. Is it even possible and are there any advantages to it at all? Read on to find out!

Why Do I Need to Click Faster?

Being able to do something faster means you have mastered it to the point of having options how to do it. It is more a question of eventual necessity than the problem of doing it fast all the time now that you can. You will hardly be clicking as fast as you can all the time during your gaming sessions. This is not comfortable nor needed. However, when the situation calls for it, you will have the skill and technique to do it and overcome the obstacle.

Learning how to click faster in video games can save you in a rough situation. Depending on the gameplay there are numerous situations in which a faster clicking routine can give you better results. In single-player games, there are usually quite a few quick-time events or clicking mini games where you have to fill up a bar by clicking faster than usual for your character to perform an action. These are usually physical things in the game, like pushing or lifting heavy objects or blocking attacks, which are trying to make you share some of the hardships and labor of your character. The faster you click, the faster you will complete it and move on in the level. Some are even time-limited and if you do not do it on time, you die and have to start again.

Regarding multi-player games, it depends on the game but it is usually very beneficial to be able to click faster and control your shooting. Every gun in every game is unique and they have their recoil patterns and gimmicks you have to know. Once you are familiar with them, it is a matter of controlling the movement as you shoot but also how often and how quickly you shoot. You can easily outmaneuver and outsmart your opponent if you can switch between shooting and not shooting quickly. In addition, some semi-automatic guns shoot as quickly as you are able to click the mouse button, an obvious advantage if you can do it faster.

A Good Mouse

Now that you know why you need it, let us see what you need to do in order to master faster clicking. You cannot expect to be better at games with an ordinary, random mouse. You will need a gaming mouse developed and designed for a specific type of game in order to click faster. Their sensors are better, more sensitive, and they can register more clicks. So to start off the right way, pick a quality gaming mouse.

Clicking Software Exercises

Like with most other things out there, the most important part of it all is practice. Practicing in-game is cool but it will hinder your performance and ruin the game for you and your friends. It is much better to do it in your own time with a mouse clicking software. These special online services give you a chance to click on a designated area as fast as you can and give you scores based on how well you performed. Make sure to visit clickstest.com to check out one of the best examples. Here you can test out all the different variations of clicking. Speaking of different approaches…

Hand Positioning

When you get a mouse that feel comfortable and natural to your hand, the next important thing is to hold it the right way. This is highly subjective since we are all different and the shape and size of our hands are also unique to us. Your way of holding a mouse is probably different from that of your friend. Find the right hand position and style, whether it is a grab, a gentle hold, a claw position, etc.

Clicking Technique

Not all of the games click the same either. This has to do with the size of the mouse and the length of their fingers. The index finger is the one clicking and therefore the key part of your hand. There are gamers who bend it so that they click with the tip of the finger, but there are also those who prefer to rest their whole hand on the mouse and cover it almost entirely, which means their whole index finger goes over the mouse button and they click with the better part of it. Find how you can do it the fastest and most comfortable and stick to it.