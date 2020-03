While Miami Beach and Ft. Lauderdale beaches are closed, Clearwater Beach is packed with people. It seems like a lot of people didn’t want to miss on their spring break or let the virus ruin their vacation plans. Recklessness could carry a hefty price.

The new cases confirmed Monday bring Florida’s resident coronavirus patient total to 137 and 568 test results are still pending. So far, 4 people had died from coronavirus in Florida.