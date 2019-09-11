Classical Music Festivals 2019 Review

With so many festival options in the summer, what are the best concerts you can catch? Here is our list of reviews of the must-see summer classical music festival and opera festival. Where to stay, what to see and what not to miss. These are our picks of the best classical music festival happening in 2019.

Tickers for these events are already on sale, some may already be sold out and others are about to become available, so this is the best time to start scheduling.

Glyndebourne

The Glyndebourne Festival Opera starts on May 18 and lasts until August 25th. Heal in East Sussex near Lewes under the supervision of the Christle family, this is a very high esteem opera festival that has been done annually since 1935, except during the World War II period. It is luxurious, elegant and very British. The amazing opera house can seat up to 1,000 guests, and this year includes the performance of ll Barbiere di Siviglia, La Damnation de Faust, Cendrillon and a lot more. Performance usually starts in the afternoon, and people arrive pretty early and dress in formal attire for the picnics on the huge lawns. There is a long interval during the evening performances with a gourmet meal in one of the restaurants on the grounds or classic picnic dinners. You can stay at Gravetye Manor or the Grand Hotel Eastbourne. If you are visiting this festival, make sure you do not miss out on the performance of Die Zauberflöte.

The Ojai Festival

The Ojai Music Festival took place between 6th and 9th June this year. Located in Ojai which is just outside of Los Angeles, this summer classical music festival is led by music director and violinist Barbara Hannigan. This year’s performances included the Rake’s progress. If you want to visit this festival you should stay at the Ojai Valley Inn.

Barbados Music Festival

2019 is the 5th year in a row for the Barbados Classical Music Festival. And again world-renowned classical musicians have landed on this island to teach and entertain. When not performing, these musicians take part in all the special events and workshops to help the local students learn. The musicians at the festival include Paule Barsalou, Ken Gee, Norman Reintamm and Aare Tammesalu. On the opening night, August 19th, Amanda Fields and Dexter Norville were also on the stage.

Tanglewood

From June 15th to September 1st. This is the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra since the 1940s. Tanglewood is quite similar to Glyndebourne – a beautiful country estate with room for picnics and strolling. This year’s program features a performance from a various range of artists, including Renee Fleming and Josh Groban. It will also include the performances of Wagner’s Die Walküre and Verdi’s Requiem as well as The Brightness of Light. If you are planning to visit this festival, you can stay at the Blantyre in Lenox, Massachusetts and make sure you do not miss James Taylor’s concert on July 4th holiday. You should make sure you see the John Williams Film Night hosted by the composer.