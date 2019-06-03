Cindy Lou Who is a two-year-old who lives in Whoville. She plays a minor role in a battle against the Grinch in Dr. Seuss’ storybook How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

“It was Little Cindy Lou Who, who was no more than two. The Grinch had been caught by this tiny Who daughter.”

Cindy Lou was played by several actors. In the 1966 version, she was voiced by June Foray. In the live action movie from 2000, she was played by Taylor Momsen.

Cindy Lou has four siblings: Boo Who, Danny Who, Betty Lou Who, and Annie Who. Unlike other children, who are all dressed in red and white, Cindy Lou wears a pink dress.

In the 1966 film, it is Cindy Lou who finds the Grinch stealing the family Christmas tree, masked as Santa Claus. Innocently, Cindy Lou asks him why is he taking the tree and he says that some of the lights are broken and he is taking it to his workshop to fix it. The little girl believes him and goes back to bed.

The 2018 version is different. In it, Cindy Lou plans to capture Santa Clause so she can thank him for always helping her widowed mother and brother in their times of need. This will mess up the Grinch’s plans, so he has to get involved. Cindy Lou is voiced by Cameron Seely, whose voice sounds eerily similar to that of June Foray.

One thing that bothers Cindy Lou is that she thinks her family places too much value on Christmas gifts, the feeling she shares with the Grinch. She feels that they are missing out on the true meaning of Christmas by focusing too much on the material side.

Cindy Lou Who is the only member of Who family who doesn’t hate the Grinch. At first, she is afraid of him, but after talking to him, she realizes he has a troubled past and wants to help him. That is why she becomes his best friends, along with his dog Max.