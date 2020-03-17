Woman Who Sold Her Virginity Is Now Getting $11K/Mo From Her Sugar Daddy

Isabella, a 21-year old student from Germany who sold her for $1.5 million virginity via the “Cinderella Escorts” website, says the whole experience was a dream come true. Supposedly the buyer is a famous German football manager who brought his own doctor to the date night to ensure she was indeed a virgin.

“He definitely made a good impression, he bought me an expensive Gucci bag as a small present for our first meeting. He was a real gentleman”, she said. “I enjoyed it. He treated me very respectfully. I was attracted to him – he looks good, he’s very rich and he knows a lot of celebrities and famous people”, Isabella said.

When asked if she was surprised by a large amount of money bid, she said: “Not really, I knew it would be a high amount because I am beautiful. I have a great body, beautiful hair, face, and I saw Cinderella Escorts sold a lot of virgins for a lot of money”.

Isabella’s parents and family don’t know about it, but she gets support from her best friend who wishes she could do the same if she was a virgin, of course. Isabella was raised in a very religious family where she was taught to get married before having sex, but she wasn’t keen on “giving away her virginity for free”.

Obviously, she couldn’t be happier to have auctioned her body to the highest bidder, and she plans to see him again. “He’ll be my sugar daddy and give me 10,000 euros ($11,000) every month.”

And what will she do with the money? Isabella said she intends to go shopping, start her own business and help her family. She would also like to go traveling to see the world.