Ciara And Russell Wilson Reveal Baby’s Gender

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson are expecting….take a look at the video!

Ciara and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson began dating in early 2015 and announced their engagement on March 11, 2016. They were married on July 6, 2016, in Cheshire, England. Together, Ciara and Wilson have one child, a daughter, born on April 28, 2017. In January 2020, Ciara announced they were expecting their second child together.

Ciara also has a son, born on May 19, 2014, from her previous relationship with Future.