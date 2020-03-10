“Chuck Norris Doesn’t Celebrate Birthdays, Birthdays Celebrate Him!” The Star Turns 80 Today

It’s hard to believe but Chuck Norris is 80 today. Born Carlos Ray Norris, he earned the nickname Chuck while serving in the Air Force as an 18-year-old. He became an expert in various martial arts and began training celebrities in Hollywood.

His big break came in 1972 playing a villain in the movie “The Way of the Dragon”.

Chuck became a theme in endless memes:

When Chuck Norris enters the room, the #CoronavirusOutbreak washes its hands. #ChuckNorris #TuesdayThoughts — My Career FIT (@mycareerfit) March 10, 2020

Today the great Chuck Norris turns 80. Fact: Chuck Norris can divide by zero. If you have $5 and Chuck Norris has $5, he has more money than you. Once Chuck Norris ordered a Big Mac at Burger King … and got one.#HPBChuckNorris #FoxKat915 pic.twitter.com/wdqCzJanfh — 91.5 The Beat (@915theBeat) March 10, 2020

He has written books on a vast range of subjects, from martial arts and exercises to politics and religion. He has established two martial arts charities and has been the subject of various games.

Chuck Norris actually died 20 years ago. Death just hasn’t built up the courage to tell him. 💀

Happy Birthday to the legend! 🎂 #ChuckNorris pic.twitter.com/BSY9FiqaIP — Punk (@DJH581) March 10, 2020

Chuck Norris turns 80 today, so to celebrate we picked our favorite Chuck Norris joke: When Chuck Norris enters a room, he doesn’t turn the lights on, he turns the dark off.#ChuckNorris #TuesdayMorning pic.twitter.com/YxYoedg6Qt — My Career FIT (@mycareerfit) March 10, 2020

Happy birthday, Chuck!