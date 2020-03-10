“Chuck Norris Doesn’t Celebrate Birthdays, Birthdays Celebrate Him!” The Star Turns 80 Today

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: metalsucks.net

It’s hard to believe but Chuck Norris is 80 today. Born Carlos Ray Norris, he earned the nickname Chuck while serving in the Air Force as an 18-year-old. He became an expert in various martial arts and began training celebrities in Hollywood.

His big break came in 1972 playing a villain in the movie “The Way of the Dragon”.

Chuck became a theme in endless memes:

He has written books on a vast range of subjects, from martial arts and exercises to politics and religion. He has established two martial arts charities and has been the subject of various games.

Happy birthday, Chuck!

