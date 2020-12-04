15 Tips To Host a Fabulous Christmas Party on a Budget – 2020 Guide

The holidays are here, which means lots of parties, delicious food and an overall good time. Do you want to host a Christmas party but don’t want to spend a fortune? It’s possible to entertain your family and friends for the holidays without breaking the bank.

In this post, we’re sharing some useful tips to help you host a budget-friendly Christmas party. Take a look.

Host it At Home

Why book an expensive venue when your home is the perfect place? Even if you live in a small apartment, you can rearrange the furniture to make more space. If your apartment complex has an accessible rooftop or communal space, you should make the most of it. And if you are hosting the party at home, remember to invite your neighbors so they don’t get annoyed with your lively party.

Stick to Hors d’oeuvre & Dessert

A proper sit-down dinner is kind of boring and also not cheap. Instead of having a complete three-course meal, stick to a spread of hors d’oeuvre & desserts. You can also make a delicious charcuterie board, which looks and tastes fantastic.

To make a charcuterie board that doesn’t drain your entire budget, start with a selection of deli meats. You can make pancetta, ham, salami or any other deli meat look fabulous just by rolling or folding them into different shapes. For cheese, pick one mild cheese, one hard cheese, and one creamy cheese you prefer. You can make a simple dip using mayonnaise, sour cream, seasoning, and herbs. Add some color to your board with fresh fruit, veggies, and dried fruits. Instead of arranging everything in straight lines, style the platter by pairing different components that taste best together.

Plan a Potluck

Food is one of the major components of a successful party. You should ask your friends and family to bring one dish each for your holiday party. By hosting a potluck-style get together, you will have one less thing to worry about. It would be helpful to ask every guest what they are bringing, so your party doesn’t end up having two desserts and no appetizers.

Buy Booze in Bulk

Any Christmas party is incomplete without alcohol. Instead of settling for mediocre grocery store wine, buy expertly crafted mead wine at the best prices from Hidden Legend Winery.

Play White Elephant

Buying party favors for every guest on top of paying for the food, decor, and booze can end up being quite expensive. Skip the party favors and, instead, play Christmas gift exchange games like White Elephant or Secret Santa. This way you’ll only have to buy one gift!

Set Up a Bar Cart

If you want to serve cocktails but don’t have the budget to hire a bartender, set up a bar cart with liquor, ice, glasses, and mixers and ask the guests to help themselves.

Go For Simple Decor

Buying new decor just for one party is wasteful. Rather than buying new decoration, use the ones from last year or keep it simple with candles and buntings. If you have the time, you can DIY decor with a few cheap craft supplies.

Don’t Send Paper Invitations

Paper invitations are charming but also expensive and time-consuming. Save yourself the extra work by designing and sending evites. You don’t have to be a Photoshop wizard to make an elegant invitation for your party. There are several designing websites and apps available that are easy to use and free.

DIY Tablecloths & Napkins

Don’t make the mistake of purchasing a fancy tablecloth and napkins, which will likely get destroyed by the end of the night. You can still dress up your dining table with DIY tablecloths and napkins. Go to a fabric store and buy a deadstock fabric at wholesale prices. Make sure you choose a fabric that doesn’t fray easily, so you don’t have to hem the edges.

Buy Generic

If you’re planning to cook or bake for the party, then buy generic ingredients. Often generic brands are the same quality as name brands but a lot cheaper. Some easy, affordable, and delicious dishes you can try are balsamic glazed carrots, grilled garlic Brussel sprouts, cheesy pasta bake, put apart garlic knots with marinara sauce, snickers salad, and sheet pan cheesecake bars.

Use Disposable Plates & Glasses

No one enjoys cleaning up after a party. Save yourself from washing piles of dishes by getting disposable plates, glasses, napkins, and cutlery for the party. If you’re not hosting a sit-down dinner, then there is no point in setting the table. Just set the plates and glasses on a credenza or kitchen island and the guests can help themselves.

Ask For Help

Planning a party, even for a small group of people, can be stressful. But you don’t have to do everything yourself. Don’t hesitate to delegate and ask your friends and family to lend a hand. And if you can manage to organize everything by yourself, at least ask them to help you with the clean up afterward.

Limit the Guest List

Rather than inviting everyone, you can think of, only invite your closest friends and family, especially if you’re hosting the party at home. If you have a tight budget, then you shouldn’t bother with plus ones either.

Borrow, Don’t Buy

A chic outfit is a must for your Christmas party. Why spend hundreds on a sparkly dress when you can borrow it at a fraction of the cost? Borrowing clothes is a great way to save money as well as practice sustainability. You can also skip the hassle of borrowing by simply keeping it casual and asking everyone to show up in their best Christmas sweaters.

Find a Co-Host

You don’t bear the expenses of the party alone. Ask a friend or a family member to co-host the party with you.

The Bottom Line

It’s the time of year to sit back, relax, and spend quality time with your loved ones. And this shouldn’t involve stressing about spending too much on holiday parties. Hopefully, our tips help you have a great time on a budget!