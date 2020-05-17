Fans Barely Recognize Christina Aguilera After She Gained 20 Pounds!

Singer Christina Aguilera doesn’t look like the woman who was considered to be one of the best looking stars. Pictures shot in Los Angeles left all her fans in shock.

Paparazzi caught a former pop sensation in Los Angeles with her fiancé Matthew Rutler, with whom she went to school to pick up their daughter Summer.

The 39-year-old star has gained so much weight that she has become almost unrecognizable.

She tried to cover up her new figure with a wide sweatshirt, but that didn’t help her hide changed physique.

Although Aguilera often posts on social network photos in glamorous outfits in which she looks breathtaking, the reality is often different. However, the singer does not seem to be too upset about the pictures taken on this occasion.

She also often points out that, despite her weight gain, she has never felt better in her skin since her musical beginnings.

Besides 5-year-old Summer, whom she has with her longtime partner Matthew, Aguilera also has 11-year-old son Max from a failed marriage with Jordan Bratman, which lasted only six years.

“Things were so unhealthy and unhappy for both Jordan and me. I knew I had to end it. I really didn’t want to hurt Jordan, and I felt torn about splitting our family up.

View this post on Instagram Santa baby A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Dec 14, 2019 at 6:03pm PST

When you’re unhappy in your marriage, your children are the ones who suffer”, Christina confessed candidly in an interview. However, Matthew Rutler soon entered her life and healed singer’s broken heart.