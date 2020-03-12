Christiano Ronaldo Quarantined In Spain For Coronavirus, Just Days After Joking About It

Cristiano Ronaldo is remaining in quarantine in his Madeira, Spain home after Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus. He went to visit his mother who recently suffered a stroke before the news broke.

Teammates shared the same dressing room just three days before. Everyone who came in contact with Rugano have to stay isolated for 14 days. Italy is in lockdown since 631 people died from coronavirus, and over 10,000 are infected.

The news about quarantine came following Ronaldos jokes about coronavirus when he happily greeted fans just two days ago.