Cristiano Ronaldo Will Pay Medical Bills Of Coronavirus Patients In Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo will temporarily turn his hotels, one in Lisbon and one on the island of Madeira, into hospitals to help fight the coronavirus in his homeland. The facilities will be free of charge for the patients. Ronaldo will personally pick up the tab and will also pay the wages of doctors and nurses.

Portuguese soccer player went into self-quarantine last week after his team-mate Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus. Ronaldo is completing his isolation in Madeira so he can be close to his mother, Dolores Aveiro, who is recovering from a stroke.

Portugal had 169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 but nobody had died. The Portuguese islands of Madeira and the Azores had no confirmed cases.

His Lisbon hotel is offering every guest who spends two nights at the hotel to get a signed Ronaldo photograph and those who stay four nights get a signed football. His CR7 Museum on Madeira island is free for all.