Chrissy Teigen To Remove Her Breast Implants: “All Good. I’ll Still Have Boobs!”

Chrissy Teigen (34) is keeping her word having her breast implants removed just months after revealing for the first time in March that she’d gotten the surgery. The model had the surgery in her early 20s and chose implants that are 250cc “teardrops” to “fill out her breast line”.

“So I posted myself getting a covid test on the Twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon”, Chrissy wrote. “A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out! They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!”.

“Don’t worry about me”, the star wrapped up. “All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat”.

