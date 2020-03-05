Chrissy Teigen Denies Any Procedures Done On Her Face

Chrissy Teigen admits she has breast implants. For UK Glamour she said: “It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!” she said and continued to explain how her boobs are after two pregnancies: “They deflate and now I am screwed.”
The last month has been really tough. I think anyone with anxiety knows it's physically painful to think about doing things. Sometimes reaching for your medication is like picking up a 60kg dumbbell that I don't feel like picking up and I don't know why.
Since one has to replace breast implants every 10 years, she says that she wants them out now and would love to get a breast lift instead but she is afraid of the risks. “This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.”
We're going to talk to [Luna] in the same way we would have loved to hear it. We don't really censor ourselves in talking about bodies. We don't have that taboo that goes along with saying the words 'penis' or 'vagina', it's silly. And you make sure your boy is the ultimate feminist, that he loves and respects women. You have to raise them to be feminists. That is our future.
Chrissy denies having any other cosmetic procedures, especially not on her face. Judge for yourself.