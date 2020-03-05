Chrissy Teigen Denies Any Procedures Done On Her Face

Chrissy Teigen admits she has breast implants. For UK Glamour she said: “It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!” she said and continued to explain how her boobs are after two pregnancies: “They deflate and now I am screwed.”

Since one has to replace breast implants every 10 years, she says that she wants them out now and would love to get a breast lift instead but she is afraid of the risks. “This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.”

Chrissy denies having any other cosmetic procedures, especially not on her face. Judge for yourself.