Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Throw A Reptile Party For 2-Year Old Miles

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend threw the wildest party for their son Miles’ second birthday. They even involved snakes, bearded dragons, and turtles in their little boy’s celebrations. Chrissy (34) and John (41), who wed in 2013, decorated their lavish garden with a huge rainbow balloon display that read “Happy Birthday Miles” next to a huge Elmo made out of balloons.

The party was catered by a popular LA fast-food chain, as there were plenty of kids-favorites like burgers and hotdogs.

Chrissy also had multi-colored cupcakes delivered to the pair’s mansion. Bearded dragons, snakes, and lizards were a huge hit at the bash. The pair even welcomed a little lizard into their home as a pet.

On Twitter earlier this week, model-turned-chef wrote: “Yes I am now a proud bearded dragon owner! He is very little right now – I got him for Miles’ birthday but I know we will share a lifetime of happiness and cuddles (well his lifetime) (maybe mine at this stress rate)”.