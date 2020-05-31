Chrissy Teigen Pledges $200K To Help Protesters, But Gets Mixed Response

Chrissy Teigen has pledged $200,000 to bail out “rioters and criminals” who have been arrested in protests that started as a response to the death of George Floyd.

Teigen’s original tweet was a response to Donald Trump’s who had earlier in the day tweeted about hosting a MAGA night at the White House. “The professionally managed so-called ‘protesters’ at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???”, Trump wrote.

Teigen’s pledge got the approval of fans, amassing 270K likes, and more than 4000 responses, but still not everyone was happy. Some followers thought that money could be better spent helping people hurt by rioters.

Why don’t you help the innocent people they’re hurting instead https://t.co/MiYF5ueLAO https://t.co/Buk289Okh3 — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) May 30, 2020