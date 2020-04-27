Trolls Call Chrissy Teigen “Shaped Like Sponge Bob”, And She Fights Back

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: Twitter

The supermodel and mum of two, 34, became the target of abuse after sharing a candid swimsuit video. Critics called her “Shaped like Sponge Bob”.

Image source: Instagram

Image source: Twitter
Image source: Twitter
Image source: Twitter

What the trolls might not have realized is that Chrissy bites back – and she did it in the perfect way.

Image source: Twitter

“I’ve been a square my whole life, and let me tell you, it’s paid off nicely in many ways!”. In a follow-up tweet, she added that she shouldn’t get such grief for the decisions she makes, especially as she and husband John Legend are happy.

