Mr. Big and His 28 Years Younger Wife Welcome Their Second Child

Chris Noth, best known for his role as Mr. Big in the franchise “Sex and the City” and his wife, who is also an actress Tara Wilson welcome their second son named Keats. The baby was named after a poet John Keats.

The couple’s first son, Orion, named after a constellation, was born in 2008.

In September 2019, Noth announced Wilson’s pregnancy “Orion is getting a brother — I better get my a** in shape.”

The actor shared a photo of his newborn son sleeping and wrote: “Down from the heavens comes our second son- Keats! ‘A thing of beauty is a joy forever.'” Noth and Wilson married in 2012.

Kristin Davis, Noth’s “Sex and the city” co-star, was among the firsts to congratulate. “Oh, my goodness! He is so perfect and beautiful! Congratulations to you all,” Davis wrote.

Chris Noth was also known for his role in “Law and Order” and “The good wife”.