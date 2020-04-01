Doja Cat Sets A Perfect Thirst Trap For Chris Brown

Chris Brown was looking for Doja Cat while talking to Tori Lanez on Instagram Live and now we know she was busy sharing sultry snaps on her own page.

Tory Lanez attracted over 300,000 viewers yesterday, including her famous friends Drake and French Montana. Chris Brown was among the comments asking to see Doja Cat. She did not appear, though.

Instead, she shared a thirst-trappy photo wearing a pair of lace shorts that revealed her thighs and a little bit of skin.

“Chris Brown want u sis he said it on Tory Lanez live”, “Chris been checking for you all day” were just some of the comments. The next episode on Quarantine Radio is tomorrow, we’ll see Chris Brown’s next move.