Chris Brown Turns 31 And His Daughter Royalty Designed A Special Cake For Him

Yesterday, on May 5th Chris Brown turned 31-years old, and it has been a birthday to remember. The rapper celebrated his big day by spending time with his family, including his daughter Royalty. The 5-year-old sang “Happy Birthday” to her famous dad as he blew out the candles.

Image source: Instagram

The singer’s cake included photos of him with his children and shots of him as a baby himself. The red cake was actually designed by Royalty. “Happy Birthday to the best daddy! Special CAKE designed by me”, wrote Royalty Brown on her Instagram page.

