If there is one thing in common in pregnant women aside from their huge tummies, it’s the obsession with sleep! Most pregnant women are obsessed with sleep and that’s very much understandable. We all know that carrying a baby in the womb can tire moms faster. Apparently, sleeping is one of the best ways to recharge your energy and stay productive when awake. However, it seems that sleep also plays hard to get for some people despite the cravings of their body.

Regardless of its cause, getting an extra cushioning and body support will help your body and mind rest faster overtime. Thus, choosing the most comfortable mattress for pregnant women is worth it.

Importance of Sleep During Pregnancy

No matter how much their body wants to sink under the sheets and doze off, they lay awake for hours. Believe it or not, it is one of the cruel truths in pregnancy. The research revealed that about 75% of pregnant women don’t get enough sleep due to various reasons. It can be due to anxiety, heartburn, nausea, and back pain which are pretty common to all pregnant women. Hormonal changes also lead to insomnia, sleep apnea, leg cramps, and snoring.

Unfortunately, it is part of the changes that occur during the pregnancy stage which affects women’s entire body and sleep. Depending on how much you take care of your body, these symptoms can even get worse for the next 10 months. Thus, getting some quality sleep is one of the things that you should take seriously. If you don’t want to walk around like a zombie, you can try simple prenatal bedtime yoga routines before bed. In addition for a night of better sleep, we recommend getting a new mattress to make you feel more comfortable.

After all, it is not only you who will benefit from enjoying a relaxing sleep and better health. Your baby will also benefit from it to grow healthy inside your womb. Whether you aim to have better support or additional space, specialized mattresses can help you a lot. Poor mattresses that don’t provide enough comfort can trigger back pain more often and other body aches.

Buyer’s Guide to Buying a Mattress for Pregnant Women

Our main goal for this guide is to help pregnant women get enough sleep, but men can find this handy too. Not to mention if they are also present at home to help their partners during the pregnancy stage. We know that men deserve some credit too for being patient enough to handle their partners’ mood swings and demands. Thus, below are some tips to help you choose a comfortable mattress to cradle your growing body and your partner:

Material

Memory foam, latex, and hybrid are great choices for your comfort because its materials are soft but supportive. These materials can adjust according to your natural body shape/curves even after you give birth. Also, these materials can take the pressure off your back, shoulders, and knees every time you sleep on your side. Memory foam and latex are popular for their ability to contour to different body shapes to hug your body.

At the same time, these materials promote proper spine alignment while relieving body pain, especially back pain. If you want an innerspring, make sure that it has enough layers of foam on top to cushion your body. Innerspring is known for providing excellent support, but not all pregnant women find it as the most comfortable option.

Surface

Some pregnant women tend to be either hot or cold sleepers. If you’re a hot sleeper, some mattresses feature various cooling technologies to keep you comfortable in sleep. According to Linda Jones, who is a sleep expert and run a mattress related website, ‘Gel-infused memory foam is one of the most common features that mattress manufacturers use to prevent trapping heat. Some mattresses feature an open-cell structure which promotes better air circulation through the mattress.’ This cooling technology helps regulate body temperature to help you cool down and avoid sweating even during hot nights. Even afternoon naps will make you feel more recharged.

Firmness

Urinating more often at night is common among pregnant women, so we recommend a mattress with medium firmness. It’s not that plush and not too firm so you can get in and out of bed easily with less effort. Too soft mattresses may be comfortable, but it’s harder to get out of bed since you’ll sink into it. Then again, too firm mattresses can hurt your body and give you annoying back pain.

Motion Isolation

This is another thing that you should consider if you share a bed with your partner. If your partner is also night-peer or toss and turner, the motion isolation feature can help you sleep comfortably. This reduces the motion transfer through the mattress by absorbing motion. It’s the perfect partner of those mattresses that don’t squeak even if you move a lot in bed.

Durability

Of course, investing in a mattress is not like buying a piece of candy in stores. You’ll want to invest in the most comfortable mattress that can last for up to 10 years or more. Durable mattresses also provide efficient support longer to alleviate body pains and help align your spine while sleeping. This way, you can save make the most of the money you spent on it and save over time.

Price

Finally, consider the price that you can afford according to your budget. As much as possible, we don’t recommend overspending unless it’s worth it. Stick to your budget but don’t forget the mentioned points above.

Conclusion

Pregnancy allows women to experience a mix of bliss, excitement, and distress. It comes with a lot of challenges that can test your physical and emotional strength. Thus, you have more reason to get the right amount of sleep that you need, especially when you’re pregnant. If you’re tempted to buy a cheap mattress, always remember your needs. Never sacrifice the mattress’ quality and your needed comfort. To guarantee this, we recommend visiting physical stores personally and trying each mattress yourself for a few minutes.