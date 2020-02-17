Things to Know Before Choosing a New Online Casino in 2020

After a few years in a row of being considered a frowned-upon activity, enjoying online casino games is now considered a pass-time business just like any other out there. This shift in view brought with it a lot of popularity, and new online casinos rapidly started to be launched all around the world.

In 2020, the offer for a player that’s just about to begin his online casino adventure is prosperous. Unfortunately, not all online casinos out there can deliver the same level of quality when talking about their services.

So, to make sure you’re not making the wrong choice that could influence your experience for good, you need to know those small details about what you should look for when choosing a location to play. Even if this is your first time playing at an online casino, we’ll explain everything along the way so that you make an informed decision and enjoy the best possible start.

Check for the License

Before we jump into things like offering online games, software providers, and payment methods, we need to talk about the license an online casino has. There are so many new online casinos out there that are trying to make a quick buck by targeting countries where they’re not licensed to operate or not having a license at all. So, in the first section, we are going to teach you how to look for a valid license. Furthermore, you will learn how to determine if a casino is allowed to deliver its services on your territory.

The first step in establishing if the online casino has a license is checking the footer of its website homepage. It would be best if you looked for information about the company that owns and runs the website, as well as the licensing information. Some countries have specialized regulatory agencies that oblige casinos to display their logos alongside the licensing information. So, if there’s no information here about the casino having a license, you should start wondering why that is.

The most trustworthy licensing authorities in the world are the Malta Gaming Authority and the United Kingdom Gambling Commission. The difference between the two is that a Malta Gaming Authority license allows casinos to operate in all European markets that don’t have a regulatory body of their own.

On the other hand, the United Kingdom Gambling Commission only handles casinos that are delivering their games in the UK. Similarly, you have the Swedish Gambling Authority, the Italian AAMS, the Spanish Gambling Authority, and so on. Depending on the country you are playing from, you should look for either a general license or a local one by the gambling authority.

Online Casino Games

Now that you know how to make sure you’re playing at a legit online casino, it’s time to focus on the kind of games you want to enjoy. The vast majority of online casinos will display a mixed offer of online slots and table games.

However, you should know that not all the online casinos out there can deliver the newest slots from the best software providers in the industry. Furthermore, just like online casinos need a license to operate in certain territories, the same goes for software providers.

So, if you want to be able to enjoy a generous offer of online slots and table games, you are going to have to look for those casinos that have a solid reputation in the area. Just those big casinos will have the authority to deal with all the top software providers to offer their games.

Of course, you want to enjoy the best slots from huge providers like Microgaming, NetEnt, Betsoft, Play’s GO, or Yggdrasil. So, to have all those providers under one roof, you need to go for an international online casino that operates in multiple markets. If you’re not sure where to find such a casino, check out the best online casino reviews at casinoproper.com.

Payment Options

To make sure you’re playing at a legit online casino and have all the best online slots and table games at your fingertips, the other thing to keep in mind is being able to deposit and request withdrawals. When talking about payment options, there are two separate points of view.

First of all, you want to have diversity in payment options so that you can quickly and rapidly top-up your account and play. The other point of view focuses on how fast the casino will process payments and give you back the wins.

When discussing payment options diversity, the casino of choice must provide at the standard popular payment methods like:

Credit/Debit cards – VISA/MasterCard

Ewallets – Neteller, Skrill, or PayPal

Online Bank Transfer Methods – Trustly, Sofort, Interac

Vouchers – PaysafeCard, NeoSurf

If you’re not sure exactly how fast a payment should be handled, whether we’re talking about deposits or withdrawals, we have you covered once again. All the deposit methods should be instant because there’s no reason for delaying deposits in 2020. Also, you should know what fees are applied. The casinos don’t add fees for deposits most of the time. However, it’s not a bad idea to check that with their customer support.

Withdrawals, on the other hand, can take from a couple of hours up to 5 business days to be processed. Ewallets are the ones that usually guarantee the fastest withdrawal processing speed. When playing at a top-notch casino and requesting a withdrawal via Neteller, Skrill or PayPal, chances are you will get the funds back in a couple of hours. Credit card withdrawals should from 24 hours up to 3 business days, while the same goes for online bank transfers.

These are the most crucial aspects you should focus on when choosing a new online casino. Some of you may wonder why we left out customer support and the overall issue of the casino. Well, simply because a casino that passes with flying colors on all the sections we discussed above, will have no problems delivering the best customer support and a user-interface to match.