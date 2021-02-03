Choosing The Best Mattress Type For You – 2021 Guide

When it comes time to purchase a new mattress for you, there are many important decisions to make. There are many different types and brands to choose from. When making your selection, what is the best firmness to give you the best night’s sleep? How much does your budget allow for you to spend?

Price is a big consideration because it is not a cheap endeavor. You do not have to purchase the most expensive mattress on the market to get high quality but to find one that meets your sleep patterns and offers quality support will be worth a higher price.

Proper Support

According to Orthomattress, a mattress that gives you proper support helps to keep your spine in alignment, by allowing your shoulders and hips the support that they need to keep your body in proper alignment – and that is one of the most important factors to consider. This takes the stress off of your body helping it to relax and be comfortable all night long. Have you ever woken up stiff and sore or even hurting? If so, this is a sign that you are not sleeping on a mattress that is giving you the proper support that your body needs. The goal should be to wake up feeling rested and refreshed and ready to face the new day.

Sleep Position

What is your sleep position? There are side sleepers, back sleepers, stomach sleepers, and combo sleepers, there are some mattresses that offer the best support for each of these types of sleeping positions. Finding the one that gives you the best support, will also give you the best night’s sleep.

Motion Transfer

The motion transfer is something that should be considered. Do you sleep with a partner or even a pet? The motion transfer is how the movement is felt across the entire surface. If you sleep with a partner that is restless or a pet that moves around a lot, it is wise to consider a mattress that has good motion transfer control so that you are not being woke up various times throughout the night due to your partner or pet moving around in the bed.

Overall Quality

The overall quality is also important. With the expense of a quality mattress that works best for you, we all want one that will offer quality support and lasting comfort for several years. Watch for the warranties that come with almost every one you buy and know that there are some that will offer a free trial period so that you can make sure that it is the right choice for you.

Let’s take a look at some of the top-rated mattresses that are available for you to choose from so that you will have an idea of some of the choices you have on the market.

Awara

The Awara is one of the popular in the hybrid type of mattresses. This selection not only offers you a quality selection but also offers you an organic approach with certifications such as GOTS and GOLS which is great for allergy sufferers.

Cover – The cover is designed from GOTS certified organic cotton and offers a softness to your touch over the entire surface. This design has been created to offer a long-lasting quality look.

Transition Layer – This layer is made from a 4-inch-thick Dunlop Latex. This latex has been GOLS organically certified and offers you quality bounce and durability. This layer also helps with the cooling agents.

Support – The support layer is a 9-inch-thick layer of pocketed coils. With each coil being individually wrapped, it gives them the ability to offer more support and movement as needed for each individual sleeper. This layer also offers additional bounce for the mattress and helps to support the layer above it.

This mattress has proven to offer pressure relief on your joints and quality support where there appears to be the most pressure. It offers a quality firmness and does not allow you to sink down. This selection seems like a good choice for back sleepers, stomach sleepers, and combo sleepers. It may not be the best choice for couples when one is a restless partner because of the movement of the springs.

Purple

The purple updated mattress has become a big hit with many sleepers. This is one of the popular selections from the foam combo type.

Cover – The cover has been made from three different types of materials combined including polyester, viscose, and lycra. This combination makes this cover breathable and stretchy so that it moves with it adding comfort and helping with the cooling elements.

Comfort Layers – This layer is designed from 2-inches of Purple Hyper-Elastic Polymer. This layer is designed as a grid, allowing the walls to flex where the pressure is needed. This offers some bounce and coolness.

Transition Layer – The transition layer is made up of 3.5 inches of high-density polyfoam that offers more firmness and support. This keeps the sleeper from sinking too deeply.

Base – The base layer is made from a 4-inch layer of high-density polyfoam. This layer offers support to the entire mattress and helps to give it its shape.

It offers a coolness to help with the temperature control throughout. It is a great selection for combo sleepers, even though its design does offer quality support and pressure relief for back, side, and stomach sleepers. The motion transfer is very under control so would be a good choice for someone that sleeps with a restless partner.

Nectar

The Nectar is one of the popular choices in the memory foam type. It offers a softness along with some sinkage and pressure relief for many sleepers. This design offers 11-inches of foam for your comfort

Cover – The cover is designed from a polymer that has been quilted with a bit of memory foam. It adds coolness and softness which add to the comfort from your first touch.

Comfort – The comfort level has been designed from gel-infused memory foam. This offers a slow response to pressure letting you slowly sink at the pressure points. The gel infusion helps with the temperature control.

Transition – This layer is a layer of memory foam that offers a quicker response to pressure than the layer above it. This layer is made to lower the sleeper gently down onto the firmer level below it, while still offering additional pressure relief.

Base – The base is made from a high-density polyfoam that offers support and shape to the entire mattress. It makes it more stable and supports the layers above it.

It tends to be slightly softer than a medium firmness. Nectar seems to be a good fit for side sleepers offering quality pressure relief for proper alignment. It also appears to be a good fit for couples when one is a restless sleeper. Memory foam is known to absorb the movements.

Saatva

This mattress is known as innerspring. It means that it offers less foam and more spring.

Cover – The cover is made from 100% organic cotton quilted with a bit of foam. This makes the cover soft and breathable allowing it to offer full comfort.

Euro Pillow Top – This layer is made from individually wrapped coils and covered with a thin layer of memory foam. This offers airflow through the springs and a lift up for the sleeper.

Support – This support layer is made from steel coils that are wrapped in a foam edge support. This offers a more powerful lift, while it works with the coils in the pillow top above.

This mattress offers a firmness of a little above the medium firmness. It seems like a great fit for back, stomach, and combo sleepers. It offers a great lift and keeps the sleeper on top of it. Motion transfer can be felt because of all of the coils. When sleeping with a restless partner, you might opt for another type.

Conclusion

After looking at the four options above, this shows you that there are many differences in the various mattresses that are available on the market. These are in four different categories but all four have been popular choices among various sleepers. When making your selection, find the one that matches your sleeping style and best suits your needs for comfort and pressure relief. The motion transfer is an important consideration also when you sleep with a restless partner. Knowing that you have various choices when selecting a mattress that is the best for you, can help make your selection an easier choice.