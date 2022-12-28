What Is The Principle Of Choosing A Battery For Makita Lighting Device?

If for your fotosessions in different locations you often use mobile powerful lighting devices, you will be faced with the task of choosing the right battery for their smooth operation at some point. Purchasing the right one requires knowledge of their different types and what voltage and amp-hours are appropriate for your lamp or tool. That’s why we’ve decided to cover the basics of tool batteries so you can make an informed decision the next time you’re shopping.

What Is the Principle of Choosing a Battery?

We want to warn you right away that there is no universal charger for power tools. Appliance manufacturers tend to create their own batteries and chargers, thereby increasing sales of their own equipment rather than that of competitors. The main characteristics of batteries from different suppliers may be the same, but small details prevent the use of batteries of one brand in tools of another brand. Therefore, if you mainly use Makita power tools, you should choose batteries of the same brand. Then, you will have a guarantee that the tool is compatible with the battery, and their interaction will not bring you surprises.

When choosing it, first of all, consider the voltage and capacity (amperage) that matches your power tool. For a small tool, the cheapest Makita batteries are suitable, and for a rotary hammer or jigsaw, you will need a powerful one. Amps will tell you about the service life: the higher it is, the longer the battery will last. Therefore, you should take into account the time it will take to charge the battery, and if you need to use it all the time, buy a larger battery or a spare to alternate between using them.

The power tool’s battery life depends on how often it is used. If you do not use it on an industrial scale, then, on average, you can use one battery for three years.

Main Types of Work Lights and Tool Batteries

The first step when choosing the one for your power tool is to find out the difference between the types of batteries currently available on the market.

Lithium-ion batteries are often used in drills, grinders, saws, and various garden equipment. Therefore, they are ideal as replacement batteries for power tools. These batteries are portable and have a fairly high discharge efficiency, but be aware that they discharge more with increasing temperature and heat. NiMH batteries have a lower capacity than lithium batteries, but due to their design, they are safer to use. They are not suitable for use in regions with low temperatures as they do not hold a charge in the cold, are slightly heavier but much cheaper than their lithium counterparts, and can provide more current for power tools. The most common battery type is lithium iron phosphate. Their advantage is that they work well both at normal temperatures and over a wide temperature range. Such batteries have a fairly long service life, but they are less safe.

Now, knowing the characteristics of different types of batteries, you can make the best choice based on your budget and the temperature conditions in which you most often use power tools.

Some Tips for Using Batteries

Before you start working with power tool batteries, you need to know about their features and use. So, you can extend their service life and protect yourself from the risks associated with their operation.

As we said at the beginning of the article, batteries are not interchangeable. For example, Makita batteries are specially designed and tested for use with Makita’s tools and chargers. Use of batteries not designed to conform to standards may result in fire, property damage, or personal injury. Lithium-ion batteries must be transported and stored strictly following the instructions in the user manual for safety reasons. Batteries should not be in close contact with metal objects and liquids. A damaged battery is a safety hazard, so inspect it regularly and do not use a device with punctures, cuts, or dents. Also, do not use a battery that has received a sharp blow or has been dropped or damaged. The battery contains toxic substances, so do not modify, disassemble, or open it in any way. Batteries can ignite easily if exposed to conditions other than the manufacturer’s recommendations. Therefore, it is forbidden to throw them in the trash can or municipal container. They must be taken to a local recycling center or placed in a container specifically designed for battery recycling.

Please be aware that these batteries are also dangerous if misused.

Top-selling Makita Batteries

If you are looking to purchase a quality and cost-effective power tool, it would be helpful to know which batteries are among the best-selling and why. Consider the advantages of the most popular Makita batteries:

Makita Genuine BL1850 18V 5.0Ah — set of two Li-Ion Batteries and Twin Port Charger. Buyers choose this item for its versatility (suitable for almost any power tool), compactness, and ability to alternate batteries during operation. This kit allows you to work without interruption for charging.

Makita BL4040 191B26-6 40Vmax 4.0Ah — battery for industrial use, designed to withstand the harsh environmental conditions that arise when working on a construction site: it has a waterproof rugged case and shock-absorbing gasket. The battery is equipped with a cooling system and a battery charge indicator.

Makita Genuine BL1850 18V 5.0Ah is a compact battery for home use. Its advantages are lightweight and fast charging time (up to 45 minutes). The battery is protected from overload, over-discharge, and overheating.

Modern Makita batteries are equipped with a special protection system that allows the tool and battery to monitor conditions and communicate in real time to protect against critical use thresholds. To improve performance, processor monitoring is provided, and a digital display will show you the status and charging data. All this makes Makita batteries very popular.

Whether you are a photography hobbyist or a builder on a large site, you will find a quality and affordable Makita battery for your needs. The main thing is to make sure that the selected battery is suitable for your lighting devices.