How to Choose the Right Mattress For You in 2020

Sleeping like a baby when you are not a baby isn’t easily accomplished. And we don’t need to highlight how much a good night’s sleep is essential.

If you want to be productive the next day, if you want to be full of energy and feel good – you need to have enough sleep.

But if you have the right mattress, you’ll have a good night’s sleep every night. And if you want to buy one, you should know a few things before enrolling in the adventure called – shopping.

So you don’t feel disappointed when you come home and rest on your new mattress, we’ve prepared some great tips on choosing the right one that will suit all your needs.

Determine your budget

Before going to a shopping spree, you need to determine your budget. You need to know your exact budget and how much you would like to spend when buying a new mattress and know that price mostly determines the quality.

Never opt for the cheaper version. We know that mattresses sometimes can be a bit on the expensive side, but the high price is worth it. If you want to feel relaxed and forget how it is to be tired, you should invest in a good piece. There are always ways to save and don’t think that you need to buy the most expensive one. It’s always good to wait for clearance, buy on Black Friday, or similar events.

Find the style that best fits you and your needs

It’s vital that you feel comfortable when you are using your bed. And comfort is determined by many factors. Some of them are the material, the type, and the size of the mattress. There are various models available on the market, and when you start researching, you might feel a bit overwhelmed. That’s normal, but you need to do the research and don’t quit on it.

The easiest way is to take someone’s advice and buy something they’ve recommended. But that not the best way, and it doesn’t mean that the mattress will be right for you. Once you do the research and familiarized yourself with the offer, it’s time to go out and test.

Of course, you need to test the goods before you buy it. To honestly know what mattress will be right for you and suit all your needs, you need to test it.

When it comes to the material and style, you can choose from traditional coil ones, memory foam mattresses, and even hybrid ones.

The traditional ones with coil are very durable, and they are perfect for hotter climate because they offer excellent cooling. Traditional ones are also great for people that are on the heavy side.

Memory foam ones will offer you pretty good contour, but if it’s often hot where you live, you might want to reconsider buying a memory foam mattress, because they don’t offer excellent cooling.

For those wanting a mix of both, choose the hybrid one.

Unfortunately, if you have problems with allergies, the right choice is a foam mattress or a latex one. Why? Because they are antimicrobial, meaning they are resistant to dust mites and mold.

On mattress-review.org, you can find many reviews of mattresses that will help you choose the right one.

Think about your sleeping position

Yes, this is important, it’s crucial even if you don’t think it is. Every person sleeps differently and has different specific sleeping positions. To find the right type for you, it’s essential to think about your favorite sleeping position. Depending on it, you will choose the new firmness.

If you love sleeping on your back, you want to buy a significant firm mattress with great support. If you decide on one that’s too soft, it could cause you back pain – and no one wants to feel pain all day long. The level of firmness should be around 7 or 8.

For those sleeping on their sides, choosing a mattress that’s a bit on the softer side is an ideal buy. The level of firmness should be from 3 to 6, that’s medium-soft.

If you sleep on your stomach, you need to have an equal distribution of weight across your body. That means if it is too soft, you will experience back pain. And just like with people who love sleeping on the back, it would be best to find a mattress on the firmer side. The level of firmness should be around 5 to 7, which is medium or medium-firm.

Always think about your weight too

Believe it or not, many things will depend on your weight and even on your body type. So it would help if you combined your sleeping position with your weight when choosing the firmness of the mattress.

If you don’t weigh more than 150 pounds, you can buy a mattress on a medium-firm side, ranging from 5 to 6. And if you weigh over 150 pounds to 200, you can choose the standard firmness that goes around 5-7.

If you have around 200 pounds or more, you should want to choose the firmer and thicker option because it will significantly support you. But don’t worry, because these mattresses are soft too.

Where to shop?

If you don’t know where to shop, and do you need to go to the store or buy the mattress online, we’ll try to help you decide.

Suppose you know what you want and what mattress is ideal for you, shop online. Also, it’s essential to shop from credible stores that have the best reviews. It’s always more convenient to shop online from the comfort of your home.

But if you don’t know what you want and you would love to see and try different types, then always go to the store. When shopping in a store, you always have more options and a variety of mattresses. The best option for shopping in an actual store is that most of them have an option to remove the one you have now. Noting can beat that. It means that you won’t have to worry and figure out how to get rid of it.

Like with any other shopping whatever you decide before buying stop, take a breath and think twice before finalizing the deal. Don’t ever rush your decision if you don’t want to regret it. And finally, what every way of shopping you choose always ask or research the return policy. It’s always better to shop for the items that have a risk-free test month. Meaning you can try the mattress for a month, and if you don’t like it, you can return it with a full refund.

We hope that we’ve made your shopping adventure a little bit easier and that you now know what you should look for.

Remember to try the mattress out, pick the one that will best suit your sleeping position and weight, and always choose the one with an excellent return policy. We wish you happy shopping and a good night’s sleep.